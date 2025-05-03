Shohei Ohtani’s Pitching Future With Dodgers Questioned by MLB Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers made history by signing Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract designed to maximize his rare two-way talent. However, just one month into the 2025 season, questions are mounting about the potential impact of this record-breaking contract and whether the most expensive player in MLB history will ever return to the mound.

Will Shohei Ohtani Ever Pitch Again? Insider Raises Serious Doubts

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain that fans should temper their expectations about Ohtani pitching long-term. While the Dodgers may expect him to return to the rotation in 2026, Nightengale hinted it might be short-lived—possibly just a season or two—if he even comes back.

“I’d be more curious to see what happens after next year,” Nightengale said. “I think he’ll be in the rotation again in 2026, then we’ll see what happens. I think his sheer love is just as a hitter.”

That’s a stunning shift from the original vision the Dodgers sold when they secured Ohtani. The deal, which includes unprecedented deferred money, was made under the assumption that he would eventually return as a frontline starter.

But after undergoing elbow surgery in 2023, Ohtani is still months away from throwing off a mound—and some insiders are starting to doubt whether he’ll ever truly return as a dominant two-way threat.

Is Ohtani the Most Expensive DH in History?

If Ohtani never pitches again, the Dodgers would pay $700 million for a designated hitter. While he remains one of the game’s top offensive players, this outcome would drastically shift the value equation, prompting a reevaluation of his role and contribution to the team.

The concern isn’t his talent but the risk-to-reward balance of having him pitch again. Ohtani posted a career-best 2.33 ERA in 2022 and struck out 219 batters in 166 innings. However, after two major elbow surgeries, Los Angeles may hesitate to jeopardize his bat by pushing him back on the mound.

What Would the Dodgers Do?

If Ohtani decides to abandon pitching long-term, the Dodgers face a dilemma. According to Nightengale, there’s speculation about whether the team would consider moving him. The outfield would be ideal to utilize his athleticism.

He’s locked into the DH role for now. But that might not fully capitalize on his elite speed, arm, and fielding instincts.

“Obviously, a great athlete, probably would be a waste as a full-time DH,” Nightengale said.

The Dodgers may need to rethink how they extract value from their record-setting investment. A full-time DH—even one as elite as Ohtani—limits roster flexibility and may not justify the massive contract in the long run.

Regardless, Shohei Ohtani remains a generational hitter, and no one in baseball denies his offensive impact. But with lingering questions about his future on the mound, the Dodgers’ two-way gamble is starting to look like a one-way investment. If he doesn’t pitch again—or only briefly returns—Ohtani could go down as the most expensive designated hitter in MLB history.