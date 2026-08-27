Dodgers Get Notable Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update Amid Braves Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are chasing a third straight World Series title, and Shohei Ohtani remains the centerpiece of that push at the plate. What’s less certain is whether he’ll be back on the mound when it matters most.

Ohtani hasn’t pitched since July 3, when he threw six innings and struck out nine in a win over the San Diego Padres. Soreness in his left knee pulled him off the rotation indefinitely after that outing, and he’s been strictly a hitter ever since.

Now, with October approaching, there’s real momentum behind getting him back on the mound.

Dodgers GM Provides Update on Ohtani’s Pitching Return

General manager Brandon Gomes offered insight into ongoing conversations with Ohtani about a potential return, speaking with MLB Now’s Brian Kenny. Gomes made clear those discussions are far from over, emphasizing how unique Ohtani’s two-way ability makes him for this roster.

“We have to talk to him and continue to communicate because there is no one else doing what he’s doing,” Gomes said.

That communication appears to be paying off. Ohtani is expected to take a bullpen session Friday, according to MLB.com, putting him on track for a potential return to the mound as soon as Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

How Ohtani’s Absence From the Mound Has Affected His Season

Ohtani’s numbers at the plate remain elite. He’s hitting .288 with 137 hits, 30 home runs and 80 RBIs on the season. But his inability to pitch since July has hurt his case for a fourth straight MVP award, an honor he’s won in three consecutive seasons, first with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023 and twice more since joining the Dodgers.

He’s currently in a tight race for the NL MVP with Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs. A return to the mound wouldn’t just help the Dodgers’ postseason pitching depth. It would also strengthen Ohtani’s own MVP resume down the stretch.

The timing lines up with a stretch the Dodgers could use some good news in. Los Angeles has dropped two straight to the Atlanta Braves heading into Thursday’s series finale at Truist Park.

Final Word for the Dodgers

Ohtani’s bat was never going anywhere. His arm being back in the mix changes the calculus for October in a real way.

If the bullpen session goes well Friday and he takes the mound Sunday as expected, the Dodgers get their two-way weapon back at the exact moment it matters most.