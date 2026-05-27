Is Shohei Ohtani Pitching Today? Latest News on Dodgers Star After Injury Scare

Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, May 27, at Dodger Stadium.

That answer matters more than usual after Ohtani was hit on the right hand by a pitch during the Dodgers’ Tuesday night win over Colorado. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said afterward that the ball mostly caught the padded area of Ohtani’s hand and confirmed that Ohtani was still expected to make his scheduled start on the mound, according to Reuters.

The current probable-pitcher listing also has Ohtani lined up for Los Angeles against Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano. The matchup starts Wednesday, May 27, at 7:10 p.m. Pacific at Dodger Stadium.

The more interesting question now is not whether Ohtani will pitch. It is whether the Dodgers will also use him as a hitter after the hand scare.

Shohei Ohtani Is Scheduled to Start for Dodgers vs. Rockies

As of the latest public information, Ohtani remains the Dodgers’ scheduled starting pitcher for the series finale against Colorado.

That puts one of the best pitchers in baseball back on the mound for Los Angeles. Ohtani is 4-2 with a 0.73 ERA through eight starts, with 54 strikeouts and 13 walks over 49 innings.

Probable pitchers can change before first pitch, especially when an injury question is involved, but there has not been a public reversal from the Dodgers. Roberts’ postgame comments pointed in the opposite direction: Ohtani was still on track to pitch.

That is the practical answer for fans checking the schedule before first pitch. Ohtani is listed as the Dodgers’ starter.

Ohtani Was Hit on the Right Hand Before His Scheduled Start

The uncertainty began Tuesday night, when Ohtani was struck by a pitch from Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland.

MLB.com reported that Ohtani was removed from the Dodgers’ 15-6 win as a precaution after an 85.2 mph changeup hit his pitching hand. The ball mostly caught the padding, though it also grazed his pinky finger. MLB.com also reported that Ohtani was not expected to undergo imaging, while Roberts wanted to see how he felt Wednesday before deciding whether to put him in the lineup as a hitter.

That distinction is important.

For the Dodgers, Ohtani’s pitching start appears to have survived the scare. His availability as a hitter is the part that still needed monitoring after the game.

Will Shohei Ohtani Hit and Pitch Today?

Ohtani is expected to pitch, but his hitting status is less certain.

MLB.com’s Dodgers beat story framed the question the same way: Ohtani was still expected to take the mound, but the Dodgers were deciding whether he would also carry out his full two-way role after getting hit on the hand.

That would not be unprecedented. Ohtani has already had games this season in which he pitched but did not hit. Earlier in May he was not used as a hitter for the fourth time on a day he pitched when he beat the Giants on May 13.

That makes the Dodgers’ decision easier to understand. If there is any lingering soreness or swelling, Los Angeles can still take the value of Ohtani’s arm while reducing the risk attached to swings, check swings or another pitch near the hands.

It also changes what fans should watch for before the game. The lineup card will be the clearest signal. If Ohtani is listed only as the starting pitcher and not in the batting order, the Dodgers are likely choosing caution while preserving his start.

Dodgers Have More Than Ohtani to Monitor

The Ohtani scare was not the only injury concern from Tuesday’s win.

Enrique Hernández is headed back to the injured list after aggravating a left oblique injury, with Alex Freeland expected to be recalled. MLB.com’s Dodgers injury tracker also listed Max Muncy as expected to return May 27 after being hit by a pitch on the right wrist.

That broader context matters because the Dodgers are managing multiple moving pieces while trying to keep momentum. Los Angeles entered Wednesday at 35-20, and Tuesday’s win was the Dodgers’ fourth straight and 11th in 13 games.

Ohtani taking the mound keeps the Dodgers’ rotation plan intact. Whether he also hits will reveal how cautious the team wants to be with its two-way superstar one day after a right-hand scare.