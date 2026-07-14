Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani’s Rookie Card Sells for Historic Price

A one-of-one Shohei Ohtani rookie card has sold privately for $3.365 million, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar another place near the top of the sports-collectibles market.

Fanatics Collect announced on July 14 that its Private Sales network brokered the sale of Ohtani’s 2018 Bowman Chrome Superfractor batting-variation rookie. The non-autographed card carries a BGS 9.5 Gem Mint grade and the Beckett serial number 0010934430.

The transaction arrives shortly after another one-of-one Ohtani rookie generated $2.5 million at a public auction on June 28. That card, a 2018 Topps Chrome Sapphire Superfractor autograph, had been described as the second-most expensive Ohtani card ever sold at the time.

This latest private deal surpassed it by $865,000.

Ohtani Rookie Card Joins Exclusive $3 Million Group

According to Fanatics, the Bowman Chrome card became the fourth sports trading card to sell for at least $3 million in 2026.

It was also the third seven-figure transaction brokered by the company’s Private Sales division in a two-month span. A 2004 Mega Cracks Lionel Messi rookie graded PSA 10 sold for $1.5 million in May, while a one-of-one Victor Wembanyama 2023-24 Panini Prizm Black parallel graded PSA 10 brought $5.1 million that month.

Fanatics’ private network is designed for cards and memorabilia valued at $10,000 or more. Rather than opening the item to public bidding, the seller establishes a target price and Fanatics attempts to match the piece with verified collectors or dealers while handling negotiations and the transfer.

The format means the identities of the Ohtani card’s buyer and seller were not publicly disclosed.

Although the card does not include an autograph, several traits help explain the premium. It comes from Ohtani’s 2018 rookie season, shows him batting and carries the Superfractor designation reserved for a unique one-of-one card.

It also received a BGS 9.5 grade, meaning a nearly pristine example of an already irreplaceable card changed hands.

Dodgers Success Keeps Expanding Ohtani’s Collectibles Market

Ohtani’s card prices have continued rising alongside his accomplishments with the Dodgers.

A one-of-one autographed card containing an MLB logo patch from Ohtani’s 2025 MVP season sold through Fanatics Collect for $3 million in December 2025. At the time, that transaction established a record for an Ohtani card.

The latest $3.365 million result has now moved beyond that figure, although differing designs, grades, sale formats and historical significance make direct card-to-card comparisons imperfect.

What is clearer is the strength of the market around Ohtani. His rookie cards preserve the beginning of a career that has since included MVP awards in both leagues, championships with Los Angeles and unprecedented production as both a hitter and pitcher.

Ohtani reached the 2026 All-Star break batting .293 with 22 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .952 OPS. On the mound, he was 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 85⅔ innings, according to MLB.com.

He also entered the break with 302 career home runs and multiple MVP seasons for the Dodgers, reinforcing why collectors increasingly treat his best cards as more than modern memorabilia. They are being valued like landmark pieces tied to a player already building one of baseball’s most unusual résumés.

The $3.365 million sale does not affect anything Ohtani will do for the Dodgers in the second half. It does, however, offer another indication of how far his influence travels.

Even an unsigned piece of cardboard from his rookie season can now carry the price tag of a luxury home.