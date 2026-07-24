Shohei Ohtani Shares Viral Moment With Donald Trump at White House

With the Los Angeles Dodgers off on Thursday, the team celebrated last year’s World Series championship with a visit to the White House in Washington, D.C.

It marked the Dodgers’ second consecutive White House visit and their third in the past six years after also winning the World Series in 2020.

President Donald Trump praised the team and several individual players during his remarks before welcoming the Dodgers into the Oval Office for the second straight year.

Shohei Ohtani Shares Moment With President Trump

While the entire team posed for a photo with Trump behind the Resolute Desk, Shohei Ohtani shared a viral moment of his own with the President.

The two took a separate photo together, with Ohtani holding up USA apparel. As Ohtani walked away, cameras caught the pair shaking hands before Trump told him, “Good luck, I’ll see you soon,” as the Dodgers pursue a third straight World Series title.

Trump also gave Ohtani two Presidential Challenge Coins, joking, “He’s so good, I’ll give him two!”

Trump Compares Ohtani to Babe Ruth

During the event, Trump praised Ohtani’s greatness and even compared him to baseball legend Babe Ruth for his ability to both hit and pitch.

“The 2025 Dodger season was one for the record books in 150 years of Major League Baseball. No player has ever earned more than one unanimous league MVP, except for an international legend named Shohei Ohtani,” Trump said via Fox News.

“He’s amazing. Everybody loves him. Last year, Shohei did what was previously unthinkable. Nobody thought it was possible. He collected his third straight unanimous league MVP with a franchise-record 55 home runs. And if you would have told me you could be the best pitcher and the best hitter at the same time — you know, Babe Ruth was pretty close to that.”