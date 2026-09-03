Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Shohei Ohtani News After Bad Game

Shohei Ohtani had a very tough game in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ most recent matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. The star slugger went 0-for-4 at the plate for Los Angeles in their most recent game with four strikeouts.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was transparent following the team’s last game that Ohtani is dealing with soreness. Now, the Dodgers have provided some news about Ohtani as they prepare for their upcoming game against the Cardinals.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani News

The Dodgers have confirmed their lineup for their game against the Cardinals, and Ohtani officially will not in it. This is not necessarily surprising after Roberts’ comments following Los Angeles’ most recent game.

With Ohtani coming out of the lineup, Alex Call will be the Dodgers’ DH for their Thursday game against the Cardinals.

Here is the Dodgers’ full batting order for their upcoming matchup against St. Louis.

T. Edman CF

M. Betts SS

T. Hernandez LF

F. Freeman 1B

W. Smith C

M. Rojas 2B

K. Tucker RF

A. Call DH

E. Hernandez 3B

Dodgers Smart to Play Things Safe With Ohtani

With the Dodgers being comfortably in a playoff spot right now, it is understandable that they are giving Ohtani a day off as he deals with soreness. He is far too important of a player to their roster, so it is smart that they are playing it safe by having him sit out.

If the Dodgers hope to win their third straight World Series championship this year, they are going to need Ohtani healthy. Thus, giving him at least this game off is probably the right call for Los Angeles right now.