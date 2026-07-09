Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Gets Major News After 300th HR

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s 300th career home run is already getting the collectible treatment.

Topps announced a new Shohei Ohtani Topps NOW card after the Dodgers slugger became the first Japanese-born player in MLB history to reach 300 career home runs. The commemorative card, listed as 2026 MLB Topps NOW Card 428, celebrates Ohtani’s milestone blast and is available for a limited window through Topps.

The card is not just a base release. Topps is advertising several chase possibilities tied to the Ohtani card, including foil parallels, image variation short prints, Kanji-language super short prints and a 1-of-1 autograph redemption card, according to the product page shown in the Topps listing.

That makes the card a natural crossover moment for Dodgers fans, Ohtani fans and collectors. Ohtani’s home run was already historic on the field. Topps’ quick release gives the moment a second life off it.

Shohei Ohtani’s 300th Homer Came With Dodgers History Attached

Ohtani hit No. 300 on Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies, launching a leadoff home run against Michael Lorenzen. The milestone made him the first Japanese-born player in MLB history to reach 300 career homers, according to the Associated Press.

The homer was also Ohtani’s 20th of the season and traveled 409 feet to center field, per Reuters. Ohtani reached the milestone across nine MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers.

The Dodgers did not get the clean celebration they wanted. Colorado rallied for a 4-3 win after Los Angeles committed multiple eighth-inning errors, with Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland involved in the defensive mistakes that helped flip the game. The Dodgers lost for just the fourth time in 15 games.

That contrast is part of what makes the Topps release stand out. The Dodgers’ night ended with a frustrating loss, but Ohtani’s swing still became one of the defining individual milestones of the MLB season.

Topps Gives Dodgers Fans a Limited-Time Ohtani Chase

The Topps NOW format is built around moments like this: a major event happens, then Topps offers a card for a short sales window before announcing the final print run later.

For Ohtani’s 300th homer card, Topps listed the base card at $11.99, with multi-card quantity discounts. The listing also noted that the product was available from July 8, 2026, and expires July 9, 2026, with shipping expected 15 to 20 business days after the sales window closes.

The bigger collector hook is the chase structure. Topps’ listing says buyers can look for an open-edition base card, foil parallels numbered to /50 and lower, Ohtani image variation short prints, Ohtani Kanji-language super short prints and a 1-of-1 autograph redemption card.

That setup gives the release more fan relevance than a standard commemorative post. For Dodgers fans, this is not only a card marking Ohtani’s first 300 MLB homers. It is also a short-window collectible tied to one of the most marketable athletes in baseball.

Ohtani’s 300th Homer Adds to an Already Rare Resume

Ohtani’s milestone fits into a career that has repeatedly pushed MLB history into unusual territory.

MLB’s official player bio notes that Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to enter the 50/50 club during his first Dodgers season in 2024, when he hit 54 home runs and stole 59 bases. That same season, he won the National League MVP award unanimously and became just the second player in MLB history to win MVP in both leagues, joining Frank Robinson.

His 300th home run does not carry the same one-of-one statistical novelty as the 50/50 season, but it broadens the scope of his legacy. Ohtani is no longer only a two-way phenomenon or a peak-season outlier. He is stacking traditional career milestones, too.

That is why Topps had an obvious card to make. Ohtani’s career has already produced plenty of collectibles. A card tied specifically to his 300th MLB home run, his Dodgers tenure and his status as the first Japanese-born player to reach the number has a cleaner historical hook than most regular-season releases.

The timing also helps. The Dodgers are pushing through the summer with Ohtani still central to everything they do, and every milestone he reaches now lands with a broader franchise and baseball-history meaning.

For fans who only care about the standings, the Rockies loss stung. For collectors and Ohtani completists, the swing still created a new chase.