World Reacts to Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and Wife Mamiko’s Major Personal Announcement

Shohei Ohtani was placed on paternity leave by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, June 19.

He and his wife, Mamiko, were expecting their second baby soon and it seems the good news didn’t take long to arrive.

The pair officially announced that their second baby has safely joined the family.

“We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together,” they wrote. “Thank you for being born safely.”

“We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout this journey,” he added.

Ohtani and Mamiko welcomed their first child a year after their marriage in 2024. Their daughter was born in April 2025.

“Congratulations Shohei and Mamiko!” The franchise posted from their official account in the comments.

“Congratulations!!!” The Los Angeles Rams NFL franchise also dropped by.

Congratulations Pouring in From Around the World for Shohei Ohtani’s Family

The announcement has already received close to a million likes within three hours of being posted. The couple is receiving massive love from both Japanese and American fans.

“Shohei and Mamiko. Wishing you and your newborn many years of good health, love, and happiness. You two are going to make the most fantastic parents. Congratulations!” a fan wrote.

“Huge congratulations to the Ohtani family on their new bundle of joy! Wishing your beautiful family a lifetime of love and happiness,” another commented.

“Our babies will be the same age. Wishing you a safe and healthy delivery next month,” one wrote.

Actor Justice Alexander wrote, “Congrats to the Ohtani family”, while artist Takashi Murakami and comedian Naomi Watanabi also sent their well wishes.

“The size of this baby’s hands and feet, he’s going to play for the Lakers and Dodgers!” a fan jokingly announced.

“The prince of baseball has arrived,” another wrote.

Congratulations on the birth of your second child! Wishing baby a happy childhood full of smiles with big sister and Decoy,” a fan posted. “I hope Mana recovers smoothly. And please take care of yourself. Wishing everyone in the Otani family a healthy, peaceful, and happy year.”

Shohei Ohtani Expected to Return Soon

Ohtani is expected to return to the field very soon. He missed Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles but is expected to be back this weekend, as the Dodgers have not placed him on the standard paternity list.

Ohtani is having another elite two-way season for the Dodgers. At the plate, he has hit .296 with 15 home runs, 42 RBIs, 51 runs scored and a .963 OPS

On the mound, Ohtani has also been excellent in his return to pitching, posting a 1.47 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 73.2 innings.