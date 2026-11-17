The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed 28-year-old southpaw Carlos Peña, according to the left-hander’s transactions log on MLB.com.

“Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent LHP Carlos Peña to a minor league contract.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 28-Year-Old LHP Carlos Peña During MLB Offseason

The Dodgers assigned Peña to the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets.

The left-hander has never pitched in the majors.

More About Recent Los Angeles Dodgers Signee Carlos Peña

Peña is from Santiago, Dominican Republic. He was born on Sept. 7, 1998.

Peña bats and throws left-handed. He is five feet, 11 inches tall.

The Tigers signed Peña to a minor-league contract on March 6, 2019.

He reached Triple-A for the first time in his career in 2025.

This past season, Peña posted a 4.27 ERA with 121 strikeouts and 25 walks over 109 2/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.

Over his minor-league career, Peña has recorded a 3.63 ERA over 657 innings while striking out 686.

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers failed to win three World Series in a row, getting swept 4-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2026 NLCS. Los Angeles won the 2024 World Series over the New York Yankees and the 2025 Fall Classic over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Despite getting swept by the Brewers, the Dodgers had a spectacular season, winning the National League West with a 100-62 record.

As the No. 2 seed, the Dodgers earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. They beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the National League Division Series to advance to the NLCS against the Brewers, who went on to win the World Series 4-1 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Notable Dodgers free agents include Tarik Skubal, Alex Vesia, Kiké Hernández, Blake Treinen, Miguel Rojas, Eric Lauer, Kris Bubic, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen and Evan Phillips. Rojas announced his retirement and Phillips recently signed with the Braves.