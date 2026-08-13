Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 7-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium at 7:10 p.m. PDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, the Dodgers signed a seven-year MLB catcher.

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 7-Year MLB Catcher

Oklahoma City Comets broadcaster Alex Freedman wrote on X: “Dodgers have further bolstered their catching depth by signing Chadwick Tromp to a minor league deal, as he joins OKC today. Has appeared in the Majors with 3 teams over parts of 7 seasons.”

The Baltimore Orioles designated Tromp for assignment on July 31. He elected free agency on Aug. 4.

The 31-year-old catcher began the season with the Atlanta Braves. In 21 games between Baltimore and Atlanta, Tromp went 8-for-49 at the plate.