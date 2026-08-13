Before Thursday’s game, the Dodgers signed a seven-year MLB catcher.
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 7-Year MLB Catcher
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Chadwick Tromp #38 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the third inning against the New York Yankees during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 26, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 22: Chadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Mauricio Dubon #14 after a walk off single to end the game in the eleventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
The Baltimore Orioles designated Tromp for assignment on July 31. He elected free agency on Aug. 4.
The 31-year-old catcher began the season with the Atlanta Braves. In 21 games between Baltimore and Atlanta, Tromp went 8-for-49 at the plate.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 7-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series