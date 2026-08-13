Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Signed Catcher After Release From Orioles

Before Thursday’s game, the Dodgers signed a seven-year MLB catcher.
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 7-Year MLB Catcher
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Chadwick Tromp #38 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the third inning against the New York Yankees during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 26, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 22: Chadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Mauricio Dubon #14 after a walk off single to end the game in the eleventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
The Baltimore Orioles designated Tromp for assignment on July 31. He elected free agency on Aug. 4.
The 31-year-old catcher began the season with the Atlanta Braves. In 21 games between Baltimore and Atlanta, Tromp went 8-for-49 at the plate.
GettyNORTH PORT, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Chadwick Tromp #38 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
The backstop appeared in 33 games with the Giants from 2020-21. The Braves claimed him off waivers on Sept. 21, 2021.
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: Chadwick Tromp of the Atlanta Braves hits a sacrifice bunt during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Tromp elected free agency in April 2025 and then signed a deal with the Orioles. The Orioles outrighted him in July 2025. He then signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox.
Tromp spent the rest of the 2025 season in the minors for Boston. He elected free agency at the end of the season and rejoined the Braves. Atlanta designated him for assignment in June 2026, leading him to go back to the Orioles.
Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Kansas City Royals during the tenth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Dodgers just swept the Kansas City Royals. Before that, they lost eight of nine games.
Los Angeles is leading the National League West with a 73-48 record. The club has an 8 1/2 game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres.
Currently, the Dodgers are tied with the Atlanta Braves for the second-best record in the National League.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Signed Catcher After Release From Orioles