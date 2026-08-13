Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Signed Catcher After Release From Orioles

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium at 7:10 p.m. PDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, the Dodgers signed a seven-year MLB catcher.

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 7-Year MLB Catcher

Oklahoma City Comets broadcaster Alex Freedman wrote on X: “Dodgers have further bolstered their catching depth by signing Chadwick Tromp to a minor league deal, as he joins OKC today. Has appeared in the Majors with 3 teams over parts of 7 seasons.”

The Baltimore Orioles designated Tromp for assignment on July 31. He elected free agency on Aug. 4.

The 31-year-old catcher began the season with the Atlanta Braves. In 21 games between Baltimore and Atlanta, Tromp went 8-for-49 at the plate.

With Will Smith and Dalton Rushing sidelined with injuries, Tromp gives the Dodgers much-needed catching depth.

Looking at Chadwick Tromp’s Career Tromp is a native of Aruba. He made his MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants in 2020. The backstop appeared in 33 games with the Giants from 2020-21. The Braves claimed him off waivers on Sept. 21, 2021. Tromp elected free agency in April 2025 and then signed a deal with the Orioles. The Orioles outrighted him in July 2025. He then signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox. Tromp spent the rest of the 2025 season in the minors for Boston. He elected free agency at the end of the season and rejoined the Braves. Atlanta designated him for assignment in June 2026, leading him to go back to the Orioles.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers just swept the Kansas City Royals. Before that, they lost eight of nine games.

Los Angeles is leading the National League West with a 73-48 record. The club has an 8 1/2 game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres.

Currently, the Dodgers are tied with the Atlanta Braves for the second-best record in the National League.