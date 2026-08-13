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Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Signed Catcher After Release From Orioles

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Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers
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Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is demoting Teoscar Hernandez to a part-time role.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium at 7:10 p.m. PDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, the Dodgers signed a seven-year MLB catcher.

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 7-Year MLB Catcher

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Chadwick Tromp #38 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the third inning against the New York Yankees during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 26, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Oklahoma City Comets broadcaster Alex Freedman wrote on X: “Dodgers have further bolstered their catching depth by signing Chadwick Tromp to a minor league deal, as he joins OKC today. Has appeared in the Majors with 3 teams over parts of 7 seasons.”

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 22: Chadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Mauricio Dubon #14 after a walk off single to end the game in the eleventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles designated Tromp for assignment on July 31. He elected free agency on Aug. 4.

The 31-year-old catcher began the season with the Atlanta Braves. In 21 games between Baltimore and Atlanta, Tromp went 8-for-49 at the plate.

With Will Smith and Dalton Rushing sidelined with injuries, Tromp gives the Dodgers much-needed catching depth.

Looking at Chadwick Tromp’s Career

Atlanta Braves Photo Day

GettyNORTH PORT, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Chadwick Tromp #38 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tromp is a native of Aruba. He made his MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants in 2020.

The backstop appeared in 33 games with the Giants from 2020-21. The Braves claimed him off waivers on Sept. 21, 2021.

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: Chadwick Tromp of the Atlanta Braves hits a sacrifice bunt during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Tromp elected free agency in April 2025 and then signed a deal with the Orioles. The Orioles outrighted him in July 2025. He then signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Tromp spent the rest of the 2025 season in the minors for Boston. He elected free agency at the end of the season and rejoined the Braves. Atlanta designated him for assignment in June 2026, leading him to go back to the Orioles.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Kansas City Royals during the tenth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Dodgers just swept the Kansas City Royals. Before that, they lost eight of nine games.

Los Angeles is leading the National League West with a 73-48 record. The club has an 8 1/2 game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres.

Currently, the Dodgers are tied with the Atlanta Braves for the second-best record in the National League.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Signed Catcher After Release From Orioles

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