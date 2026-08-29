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Los Angeles Dodgers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out Viral Post After Tigers Game

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 28: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts while walking to the dugout after finishing the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Friday night, Tarik Skubal made his return to Comerica Park when the Los Angeles Dodgers played the Detroit Tigers.

Skubal allowed just one run in 6.0 innings.

The Dodgers also won 2-1.

Los Angeles Dodgers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out Viral Post

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers leaves the dugout to pitch the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

After the game, Skubal sent out a post to Instagram.

Skubal wrote: “W”

There were over 18,000 likes on his post in less than two hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@wes.r.14: “We love you Skub. Hope you ignored the boos”

@masonboleratz_: “PLEASE COME BACKKKKKK”

@devindiazoni: “Hope to see you back here next season, and beyond!”

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers waits in the dugout during the first inning to pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

@max_converse423: “Detroit misses you”

@sannkaed: “we love you skub ❤️ rooting for you in the olde english D or if i gotta say go dodger blue i gotchu 🫡 keep being great”

@havezzang: “let’s go Dodgers, let’go World Series champion~! Skubal, thank you. 🔥👏😍”

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Kansas City Royals making his Dodger Stadium debut during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on August 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Skubal was traded earlier this month.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on August 2: “The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith.”

GettyTarik Skubal of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Skubal had been with the Tigers for the first 6.5 seasons of his MLB career.

Right now, he is 8-7 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 starts this year.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

GettyTommy Edman #25 reacts with Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after a two run home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Dodgers are currently the top team in the National League West with an 81-54 record in 135 games.

They are 41-28 in the 69 games they have played on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out Viral Post After Tigers Game

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