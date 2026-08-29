Los Angeles Dodgers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out Viral Post After Tigers Game

On Friday night, Tarik Skubal made his return to Comerica Park when the Los Angeles Dodgers played the Detroit Tigers.

Skubal allowed just one run in 6.0 innings.

The Dodgers also won 2-1.

Los Angeles Dodgers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out Viral Post

After the game, Skubal sent out a post to Instagram.

Skubal wrote: “W”

There were over 18,000 likes on his post in less than two hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@wes.r.14: “We love you Skub. Hope you ignored the boos”

@masonboleratz_: “PLEASE COME BACKKKKKK”

@devindiazoni: “Hope to see you back here next season, and beyond!”

@max_converse423: “Detroit misses you”

@sannkaed: “we love you skub ❤️ rooting for you in the olde english D or if i gotta say go dodger blue i gotchu 🫡 keep being great”

@havezzang: “let’s go Dodgers, let’go World Series champion~! Skubal, thank you. 🔥👏😍”

Skubal was traded earlier this month.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on August 2: “The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith.”

Skubal had been with the Tigers for the first 6.5 seasons of his MLB career.

Right now, he is 8-7 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 starts this year.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are currently the top team in the National League West with an 81-54 record in 135 games.

They are 41-28 in the 69 games they have played on the road.