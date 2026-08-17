Tarik Skubal Drops Blunt Quote After Dodgers’ Series Loss to Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost three out of four games in their series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

They wrapped up the finale Sunday with a 6-2 loss in what marked back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal’s third start as a member of the Dodgers.

Skubal threw 109 pitches, the most he’s thrown all season, and pitched six innings. He surrendered seven hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters.

Yet, by his standards, he didn’t believe the performance measured up.

Skubal Sends Blunt Postgame Message

While Skubal acknowledged that he feels good, he called his recent outings since joining Los Angeles “not acceptable” in a blunt postgame message.

“I think I was just frustrated with the pitch count through five,” Skubal said when asked about his frustration after the fifth inning.

“Need to be more efficient. My last outing was 5, the one before that was 6; that’s just not acceptable. It’s not the standard of what I think I’m capable of in this league. I just need to be better.”

“My last outing was 5, the one before that was 6; that’s just not acceptable, it’s not the standard of what I think I’m capable of in this league.” Tarik Skubal (L (7-7), 6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R (ER), 2 BB, 7 K, 109 P) talks to the media after the #Dodgers lose to the Brewers, 6-2. pic.twitter.com/cBjlMrMqw9 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 16, 2026

Skubal’s First 3 Starts

While Skubal was blunt about his recent performances, he’s pitched quite well through his first three starts with the Dodgers.

Maybe he hasn’t matched his usual standard, but he went six innings Sunday, five innings on Aug. 10 while allowing three earned runs and six innings in his Aug. 4 debut while allowing just two earned runs.

Overall this season, including his time with the Detroit Tigers, Skubal is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA across 18 starts and has recorded 128 strikeouts.