Hi, Subscriber

Tarik Skubal Drops Blunt Quote After Dodgers’ Series Loss to Brewers

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Tarik Skubal of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Getty
The Los Angeles Dodgers have set the rotation for a series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost three out of four games in their series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

They wrapped up the finale Sunday with a 6-2 loss in what marked back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal’s third start as a member of the Dodgers.

Skubal threw 109 pitches, the most he’s thrown all season, and pitched six innings. He surrendered seven hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters.

Yet, by his standards, he didn’t believe the performance measured up.

Skubal Sends Blunt Postgame Message

While Skubal acknowledged that he feels good, he called his recent outings since joining Los Angeles “not acceptable” in a blunt postgame message.

“I think I was just frustrated with the pitch count through five,” Skubal said when asked about his frustration after the fifth inning.

“Need to be more efficient. My last outing was 5, the one before that was 6; that’s just not acceptable. It’s not the standard of what I think I’m capable of in this league. I just need to be better.”

Skubal’s First 3 Starts

While Skubal was blunt about his recent performances, he’s pitched quite well through his first three starts with the Dodgers.

Maybe he hasn’t matched his usual standard, but he went six innings Sunday, five innings on Aug. 10 while allowing three earned runs and six innings in his Aug. 4 debut while allowing just two earned runs.

Overall this season, including his time with the Detroit Tigers, Skubal is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA across 18 starts and has recorded 128 strikeouts.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Tarik Skubal Drops Blunt Quote After Dodgers’ Series Loss to Brewers

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x