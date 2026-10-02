Tarik Skubal Makes Feelings on Dodgers Expectations Clear

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have their eyes set on a third consecutive World Series title, acquired ace pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in a blockbuster trade in early August.

In return for Skubal, the Dodgers sent outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith to Detroit.

Right now, it remains to be seen whether or not the Dodgers will be able to re-sign Skubal, who can become an unrestricted free agent following the season, and is expected to potentially command upwards of $400 million on his next contract.

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Tarik Skubal Makes Feelings On Expectations Clear

In an interview with Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Skubal said he’s come to embrace the heightened expectations that come with being the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, and having joined a club with legitimate title aspirations.

“I’ve grown to appreciate expectations from teammates, from fans, from organizations,” he said. “I’ve come to appreciate pressure. Early on in my career, there wasn’t much of that. It was more just kind of finding my footing, which I’m grateful for. It helped me learn a lot about myself.

“Having the expectation of being a team that is going to win the World Series, and me being a part of that, is something that I’ve come to really appreciate,” he continued. “I’ve come to appreciate all that stuff. As much as they can be looked at as negative things, or stress-inducing things, I’ve come to really appreciate those things, because I haven’t had that for my entire career.”

Meanwhile, he discussed his admiration for Clayton Kershaw, who played his entire 18-year MLB career with the Dodgers, winning three World Series rings.

“It takes a superhuman to be held to the standard he was being held to, in the biggest of moments,” Skubal said. “I think he was great. He did everything he could for his team. He wore it out there sometimes. Chasing box scores and stuff is kind of unfair to judge guys on, because I’m sure he was pitching through some stuff and grinding through some stuff.

“But he had to do it, because he was Clayton Kershaw.”

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Points To Major Difference Between Los Angeles And Detroit

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the difference between Los Angeles and Detroit is clear – the goal for the Dodgers is World Series or bust.

“There’s also a difference between being on a team like the Tigers — and nothing against that organization — where the goal really isn’t to win the World Series. It’s the hope,” Roberts said. “But being here and seeing the standard that we have and it’s like: ‘I’m here to win the World Series. This team has the best chance to win the World Series, and I get to be a part of it.’