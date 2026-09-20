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Tarik Skubal Makes Strong Shohei Ohtani Statement Amid Injury

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San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a double from Brett Harris #29 of the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a 10-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

They’ve now won three straight and five of their last six, with their offense picking it up tremendously and scoring eight or more runs over the last three games.

On the mound Saturday was Tarik Skubal, who pitched 5.0 innings, allowing eight hits and four earned runs while striking out three batters.

Skubal Not Happy With Latest Outing

After the game, Skubal, who obviously holds himself to a high standard on the mound, expressed his disappointment with his outing but praised his teammates for picking him up and generating offense.

“Obviously I wasn’t very good today,” Skubal said postgame. “But the offense and defense and bullpen picked me up big time and that’s what good teams do. You know they pick each other up and win series and win baseball games so hats off to them.”

Skubal Makes Statement on Shohei Ohtani Return

In the midst of his postgame interview, Skubal was asked if he felt the Dodgers offense was starting to hit its stride. While discussing the current players, he also sounded optimistic that injured superstar Shohei Ohtani will be back in the lineup soon to provide another major reinforcement.

“Yeah no doubt. I think everybody’s swinging it really well. You know, Tuck, Mookie, Teo, Tommy, Freddie, I mean the list goes on and we’re getting [Shohei] back too, which is going to be huge for us.”

When Is Ohtani Returning?

Ohtani landed on the 15-day IL with a biceps and neck injury on Sept. 11, but he’s progressing in the right direction toward a potential return before the regular season concludes at the end of this coming week.

After Saturday’s game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said there’s a “good chance” the Dodgers activate Ohtani from the IL against the San Diego Padres. Ohtani becomes eligible to return on Wednesday.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Tarik Skubal Makes Strong Shohei Ohtani Statement Amid Injury

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