Proposed Trade Has Dodgers Land Projected $317 Million Superstar for Coveted Pitcher

With a commanding lead in the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers do not necessarily need to make a deal, but that is not slowing down the ongoing MLB trade rumors. The Dodgers have their eyes on winning another World Series, not just an NL West title.

Los Angeles continues to be a top contender for Detroit Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal. It remains to be seen if the Tigers will finally bite on a blockbuster trade for Skubal.

If the team does part ways with the star, the Dodgers appear to be at the top of the list for the pitcher. What would a potential Dodgers trade package look like for Skubal?

Sports Illustrated’s Noah Camras believes it would likely be some combination of pitcher Emmet Sheehan and several top prospects.

“Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan appears to be a perfect headliner in a trade, as he’s just 26 years old and set to enter his first year of arbitration eligibility this offseason,” Camras wrote in a July 26, 2026, story titled, “All Signs Suddenly Pointing Toward Tarik Skubal Ending Up With Dodgers at Trade Deadline.” “While Sheehan is struggling this year, he’s proven in the past he can be a dominant starter at the big league level.

“Then, the Dodgers could trade any one of their incredible outfield prospects. While they’re unlikely to want to give up Josue De Paula, they also have Mike Sirota, Eduardo Quintero, Zyhir Hope and Charles Davalan, among others,” Camras addded.

“A package of Sheehan and any of those players would likely already be the best Detroit can get.”

Let’s dive into the latest MLB rumors.

Dodgers Trade Target Tarik Skubal Is Projected to Land a Massive $317 Million Contract

Sheehan has value across the MLB thanks to a team-friendly deal combined with his status as a former top prospect. Skubal is entering the final few months of one-year, $32 million contract.

The pitcher is headed for a massive payday in free agency.Spotrac projects that Skubal’s market value is a sizable eight-year, $317 million contract.

Skubal is a proven player as a 2-time Cy Young, 2-time All-Star and led all the major leagues in ERA two times during his career.

Dodgers Rumors: LA Is the ‘Overwhelming Favorites’ to Land Tigers All-Star Tarik Skubal

There are conflicting reports on just how close the Dodgers are to landing Skubal. ESPN’s Jeff Passan expects the Dodgers to trade for Skubal, while the Los Angeles Times reported that a blockbuster deal appears unlikely.

If Skubal is dealt, the Dodgers are the “overwhelming favorites” to land the star pitcher, per ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

“If the Detroit Tigers ultimately put Skubal on the market, it’s clear the Los Angeles Dodgers will be the overwhelming favorites to land the ace,” Gonzalez explained on July 23.

“Their farm system — with a glut of highly regarded outfielders in the upper levels, plus a handful of young starting pitchers ready to lock down a rotation spot in the major leagues — makes them a perfect fit for what Detroit would seek in a potential trade,” Gonzalez added.

“… It’s easy for the Dodgers to talk themselves out of adding Skubal — but it is just as easy for them to talk themselves into it. Because they have the prospect capital.”