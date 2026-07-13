Clear Frontrunner Emerges in Tarik Skubal Trade Sweepstakes

It’s still unclear whether the Detroit Tigers will trade starting pitcher Tarik Skubal before August’s MLB trade deadline. However, unless they plan to sign him to a long-term extension, moving him may be the most logical option.

Several teams have reportedly expressed interest in the back-to-back AL Cy Young winner. However, during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday morning, Jeff Passan said one team stands above the rest as the favorite to land him.

Dodgers Are the Frontrunner

Passan said that if one team currently has “both the incentive and the ability” to acquire Skubal, it’s the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have the prospect capital to put together a compelling offer, a scenario many MLB fans would likely dread.

“If there is a team that is going to get Tarik Skubal and has both the incentive and the ability to do so, it is the Los Angeles Dodgers,” Passan said. “And I know people don’t like hearing that. The Dodgers have won two consecutive championships. They already have a roster that’s loaded with stars, but they can pretty much do whatever they want at this point.”

“If there is a team that’s gonna go get Tarik Skubal, … it is the Los Angeles Dodgers.” @JeffPassan on the Tigers potentially trading Skubal ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/cW5zcOyCOr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 13, 2026

Skubal’s 2026 Season

Skubal underwent a minor elbow procedure earlier this season that sidelined him for a few weeks, but he hasn’t missed a beat since returning.

The two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner is 5-5 with a 3.09 ERA across 13 starts. He has recorded 89 strikeouts over 75.2 innings.

As he approaches free agency this offseason, Skubal remains focused on securing the long-term contract he has earned with his performance over the past several seasons, whether Detroit trades him or not.

Skubal Doesn’t Want to Leave Detroit

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Skubal has told friends he wants to remain in Detroit for the rest of the season because he believes the Tigers have a legitimate chance to win the World Series.

“Skubal has informed friends that he badly wants to stay in Detroit the rest of the season, believing they have a legitimate shot at the World Series, and has zero appetite to be traded. ‘I’ve never lost faith.'”