Latest MLB Insider Update On Tarik Skubal Is Bad News For Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers thought they had the perfect piece brought into the fold to help them win a third straight World Series title when they acquired ace pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers.

It seemed like a great fit for the Dodgers to bring in Skubal, who was the reigning back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner. And while he helped them win their division and defeat the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series, they were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Now, Skubal is a free agent, and while there’s a chance the Dodgers could re-sign him, he’s also been linked to clubs like the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays.

And recently, veteran MLB Insider Bob Nightengale has reported what kind of price tag that Skubal is anticipated to command for his next contract – and it’s not good news for those hoping that he’ll be back in Los Angeles.

MLB Insider Reveals Price Tag For Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Tarik Skubal

According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, Skubal is not interested in a short-term contract, and it will cost no less than $325 million total to get him to sign a new contract.

“Skubal and agent Scott Boras is making it clear to teams they have no interest in a short-term deal, and yes, you better come in with an offer exceeding $325 million if you want a seat at the high-stakes table,” Nightengale wrote via USA Today.

As far as the interested other clubs in Skubal, Nightengale wrote:

“The New York Mets are downplaying their chances of signing Skubal to everyone who’ll listen, but their rivals believe that they could be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ stiffest competition for his services. The Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays joining the Mets with scheduled meetings with Skubal before Thanksgiving.”

Skubal’s desire for a long-term contract could potentially spell curtains on his time in Los Angeles, according to beat writer Katie Woo, who said recently that the Dodgers aren’t interested in adding another long-term deal to their payroll – especially with a potential lockout on the horizon.

“The looming expiration of the collective bargaining agreement and the ensuing financial uncertainty will likely deter the Dodgers from agreeing to any lucrative long-term deals this offseason,” Woo wrote.

She continued:

“According to several team sources, the Dodgers’ interest in a return hinges on Skubal accepting a shorter offer than he’ll likely receive from other bidders,” Woo added. “The Athletic projected Skubal to land a nine-year, $405 million deal, which would top Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s mark of 12 years, $325 million as the highest-paid pitcher in MLB.

“The Dodgers will stray from that type of contract.”

Tarik Skubal Was Acquired From The Tigers In August

While with the Dodgers, Skubal went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA across 10 regular season appearances.

During the postseason, he went 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 total innings pitched.