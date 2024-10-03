Dodgers’ Star Projected to Land Long-Term $72 Million Contract

He did not get the positive headlines that when, in droves, to star Dodgers hitter Shohei Ohtani. Nor did he get the anxious headlines that went to star infielder/outfielder Mookie Betts, who spent a third of the season injured. But, in between the two, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez had a very solid, if quiet, campaign in 2024.

And he is likely to reap the benefits of that in 2025.

Hernandez had signed a make-good one-year deal with the Dodgers last winter, taking $23.5 million on his first free-agent contract. Hernandez had played the previous year on a $14 million arbitration deal with the Mariners. He did not disappoint in 2024, hitting .272 for the year with a .339 on-base percentage and a .501 slugging mark.

Hernandez had 33 homers and 99 RBIs and, for a Dodgers team that struggled to stay healthy, led all position players with 154 games played. Ohtani, at designated hitter, played 159 games.

Now, Hernandez is gearing up for a playoff run with the Dodgers, but more than that, he is gearing up for an important free agency. At 31 and still in his prime, Hernandez is likely to get the biggest deal of his career this winter.

Dodgers Gave Out a 1-Year Deal

At the sports contract website Spotrac, Hernandez is projected to get—for-the first time in his very productive career, which has included two All-Star appearances—a multi-year contract, worth three years and $72 million.

The site’s managing editor, Mike Ginnitti, wrote: “Hernandez posted a career year after (somewhat surprisingly) joining LAD on a 1 year, $23.5M deal. It’s impossible to imagine he won’t secure a multi-year guarantee this time around.”

Considering the struggles some sluggers—like Matt Chapman and Cody Bellinger—had in securing major long-term deals last offseason, Hernandez’s willingness to grab a generous deal from the Dodgers, even at one year, was probably smart. But now, having performed on the big stage and hoping to do so more in the playoffs, Hernandez should be ready to cash in long-term.

He enters the postseason as one of the hottest hitters in baseball. In 21 games in September and October, Hernandez batted .324 with a .407 on-base percentage and a .605 slugging percentage.

Teoscar Hernandez: ‘One of the Best Decisions’

It would be easy for Hernandez to look back on his decision to take one year from the Dodgers with regret—he did pass up multi-year contracts from the likes of Boston and the Angles. But with the chance to play in the postseason for just the third time in his career (he has only four playoff games to his credit, all losses) and his best chance to make a long run this fall, he has repeatedly said he’s happy with his choice.

“That was one of the best decisions I made in the offseason,” he said, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “Everybody was saying it was a bad deal because it was a one-year deal, but for me what is important is to get better and win. I’m glad that I’m here.”

He could well re-sign with the Dodgers once this season is over. Or, his performance this year has surely opened opportunities elsewhere. Either way, Hernandez is in line for much more stability this offseason.