Dodgers Announce Tommy Edman Decision Before Royals Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers will go for the sweep of the Kansas City Royals. They’ll do so without utilityman Tommy Edman, who is out of the lineup in the series finale.

Edman, 31, has been a Swiss Army knife for the Dodgers defensively, playing second base, third base, left field, and center field this season. That’s allowed him to play in 44 of the team’s 46 games since being activated from the injured list on June 17.

On the season, Edman is slashing .277/.344/.405 with three home runs. FanGraphs estimates his offensive production to be about 10% better than the average MLB hitter, with a 110 wRC+. Since his return to the lineup, only Shohei Ohtani (127), Freddie Freeman (140), and Andy Pages (119) have a higher mark on the team.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts may provide more context for why the utility infielder is out of the lineup. Considering his workload and no previous reports of an injury since his return, it’s likely a scheduled off day.

The Dodgers will face left-hander Daniel Lynch IV. With a lefty on the mound, the club will start the right-handed-hitting Miguel Rojas at second base while the switch-hitting Edman sits.

First pitch at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium will take place at 7:10 p.m. PT.