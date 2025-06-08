Dodgers Lose Another Starter, Potentially Shifting Trade Deadline Plans

The Los Angeles Dodgers just lost another starting pitcher. Again.

Right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who was amid a return from Tommy John surgery, has landed back on the 15-day injured list with elbow discomfort. It’s his surgically repaired right arm, and while the team is calling it precautionary, manager Dave Roberts didn’t sugarcoat the situation telling the Los Angeles Times: “With a pitcher, when there’s elbow discomfort… it just seemed like the logical thing to get him offline.”

Logical, sure—but manageable? That’s a different question.

Gonsolin, who last pitched on Wednesday against the Mets, giving up two runs over five innings, had only made seven starts this year. He wasn’t dominant, carrying a 5.00 ERA and 5.97 FIP, but he was one of the last semi-reliable bodies standing in a Dodgers rotation that has become a medical ward.

Gonsolin’s latest setback now makes it eight Dodgers starters currently on the IL. That includes big-name arms like Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani (still limited to DH duties). The depth Andrew Friedman built has already been stretched to its limit—and now it might finally break.

The Dodgers Can’t Keep Spackling Over These Cracks

The 2025 Dodgers have managed to stay afloat in the NL West, entering Saturday barely ahead of the Padres and Giants. But the margin is shrinking, and so is the front office’s wiggle room.

Friedman has historically preferred not to overpay at the trade deadline, relying instead on internal options or buy-low acquisitions. That strategy worked in 2024 when the Dodgers stitched together a rotation just good enough to win a World Series behind a resurgent Walker Buehler and a dominant bullpen.

This year, it’s different. The bullpen leads the majors in innings pitched. Rookies and swingmen like Justin Wrobleski and Ben Casparius are being shoved into starting roles. Even with Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates returning to the pen, the stress load is unsustainable—especially if the offense doesn’t carry its weight.

Gonsolin’s Setback Might Force Friedman’s Hand

Internally, there’s still hope. Ohtani might pitch again late this season. Kershaw is back. Dustin May is holding up—for now. But Gonsolin’s elbow flaring up this quickly after returning from Tommy John throws a major wrench in any wait-and-see approach.

It also is perfect timing for rival teams circling the Dodgers. As July approaches, the pitching market is thin, and buyers are desperate. The Orioles, Braves, and Yankees are all reportedly in the mix for frontline arms. The Dodgers might now have to jump into that bidding war earlier than they’d like.

If they don’t, they’re risking a burnout scenario. A bullpen game every fifth day in July? That’s not a championship formula.

Could Gonsolin’s Injury Shift the Dodgers’ Entire Deadline Plan?

This setback may force L.A. to reverse course—not just in philosophy but in posture. Instead of hunting for upside arms like they did with Lance Lynn and Ryan Yarbrough in past years, they might need to swing big. Think Shane Bieber, Jesús Luzardo, or even a reunion with Walker Buehler if Boston’s season keeps unraveling.

The Dodgers aren’t just contenders—they’re defending champions with a target on their backs and a roster built to win now. But their rotation ERA ranks 23rd in baseball, and their FIP is 28th. Those are not numbers you can “depth” your way out of.

Tony Gonsolin isn’t the ace of this staff, but his absence might be what finally pushes Friedman to do something he hates: pay full price at the trade deadline.

And if the Dodgers want to defend their title, he may have no other choice.