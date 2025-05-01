Dodgers Starting Pitcher Returns To Form in 2025 Debut

Gonsolin is back—and if his 2025 debut is any indication, the Los Angeles Dodgers may have just regained a vital piece of their starting rotation puzzle.

Making his first MLB appearance since August 2023 and his first start post-Tommy John surgery, Tony Gonsolin delivered exactly what the Dodgers needed: poise, precision, and promise. Amid a rotation struck by injuries to Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, Gonsolin didn’t just eat innings—he flashed the kind of command and movement that made him an All-Star in 2022.

The Stat Line: Quiet Dominance

In 77 pitches according to Statcast, Gonsolin topped out at 95 mph and averaged 92.6 mph on his four-seamer, a slight uptick from his 2024 average. He kept hitters off balance with a four-pitch mix that produced a 40% whiff rate and an impressive 43% CSW (called strike plus whiff) rate. His average exit velocity allowed was just 83.4 mph, and although he did surrender one 108.1 mph rocket, the contact he gave up was mainly soft.

His fastball showed a solid ride with 15 inches of vertical break and generated plenty of in-zone swings, with a 75% swing rate in the zone. The slider was arguably his best pitch, inducing a 55% whiff rate and drawing weak swings all night.

His splitter featured late dive and held hitters to an average exit velocity under 67 mph. At the same time, his curveball brought the highest spin rate of his arsenal—peaking over 2700 RPM—and delivered a CSW of 55%.

While his spin numbers were slightly down on the fastball and splitter, he located well and generated the kind of ugly contact the Dodgers will happily take. Gonsolin didn’t need to overpower hitters. He out-executed them.

From the IL to Immediate Impact

Gonsolin’s journey back was anything but simple. He missed the entire second half of 2023, underwent Tommy John surgery in September, and dealt with a minor back setback during Spring Training. That detour delayed his season debut, but it may have been a blessing in disguise. Now fully healthy, Gonsolin looked refreshed and in rhythm.

His performance couldn’t have come at a better time. With the Dodgers running low on rotation depth, Gonsolin’s ability to command the zone and keep hitters off-balance gives L.A. a proven, innings-eating weapon in the heart of the season.

What It Means for the Dodgers Going Forward

Los Angeles knew it needed a boost. They’ve been leaning on bullpen days and calling up arms like Matt Sauer, who filled in admirably. But Gonsolin is different. He’s a playoff-tested starter with a career ERA under 3.50, and if this version holds, he will be pivotal in keeping the Dodgers afloat atop the NL West.

His stuff played, his command was dialed in, and his presence changed the tone of a staff that needed a stabilizer.

This Gonsolin Could Be a Game-Changer

Don’t let the soft contact and lack of fireworks fool you—Tony Gonsolin is back and maybe better than ever. If his body holds up, he may very well be the midseason addition the Dodgers didn’t know they’d need this badly.

One start in, and it already feels like 2022 again. Gonsolin isn’t just filling a spot—he’s reclaiming one.