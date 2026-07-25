Los Angeles Dodgers’ Top Prospect Floats in Blockbuster Trade Buzz

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to have one of the strongest farm systems in the Major Leagues.

They have a surplus of promising young prospects on board who are likely to provide great depth down the line.

However, one of their prospects has been floating in more trade rumors.

Dodgers’ Prospect Considered ‘Marquee Trade Chip’

Outfielder Zyhir Hope ranks as Los Angeles’ No. 5 prospect this season.

He is just behind Emil Morales (No. 4), Eduardo Quintero (No. 3), Mike Sirota (No. 2) and Josue De Paula (No. 1).

According to a blockbuster trade projection revealed by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Hope is the “most likely marquee trade chip in a major blockbuster deal” among Dodgers’ prospects.

The Chicago Cubs selected Hope 326th overall in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB draft.

In January 2024, Los Angeles acquired him and Jackson Ferris in exchange for Yency Almonte and Michael Busch.

So far this season in Double-A, the 21-year-old lefty bat is slashing .287/.367/.521 with a .888 OPS and 21 homers through 89 games.

He has posted 17 doubles, one triple and 84 RBIs along the way.

As detailed in Hope’s prospect profile, “Hope has added significant muscle since turning pro, is built like a running back and possesses well above-average raw power from the left side of the plate. His bat speed and strength produce high-end exit velocities, and he has no trouble driving balls in the air to his pull side…”

His general upside on offense and defense should be tempting for other organizations.

His bat alone has been remarkably hot in July, logging eight homers this month.

Where the Dodgers Stand Right Now

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Los Angeles continues to lead the Major Leagues atop the standings at 66-38 overall.

Lining up behind the Dodgers in second and third are the Milwaukee Brewers (64-39) and the Atlanta Braves (61-42).

As the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline approaches, they’re expected to be buyers.

But if Reuter’s projection is deemed correct, fans might end up waving Hope goodbye rather soon.

Los Angeles is in the middle of their trio of games at Citi Field against the New York Mets.

On Friday, July 24, the Dodgers clinched a 4-2 victory over the Mets.

Two more matchups are remaining before they return home to Dodger Stadium to face the Seattle Mariners.

Rounding out the month of July and into August, Los Angeles will face the Boston Red Sox.

The Dodgers are trailed by the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49), the San Diego Padres (51-53), the San Francisco Giants (43-60) and the Colorado Rockies (42-63).

At this point in the series, the Dodgers are once again serving as serious contenders for yet another run to the World Series.

According to FanGraphs, they have a 99.8% chance of winning their division. They also have a 25.4% chance of winning the Fall Classic this year.

Currently on a three-game winning streak, they’re looking to further their momentum.