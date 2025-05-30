Trade Idea Has Dodgers Acquiring Star Closer to Replace Struggling Scott

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the season with one of the best bullpens in Major League Baseball after the team signed Tanner Scott in the offseason.

However, Scott has struggled this season, which could push the Dodgers to look to acquire another reliever. MLB analyst Garrett Kerman of Clutchpoints proposed a deal that would see the Dodgers acquire Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins.

Dodgers acquire:

Twins acquire:

The proposed deal would be a massive deal as Los Angeles would acquire a star closer for two prospects and an MLB pitcher.

The Dodgers would acquire Duran, who’s 3-1 with a 1.07 ERA in 26 games, including 9 saves this season. Duran could compete for the closer’s role, but could also be a high-leverage arm for the Dodgers. Duran is earning $4.125 million this season and is under club control through the 2027 season.

In return, the Dodgers would trade De Paula, who’s the team’s second-ranked prospect. The outfielder is projected to reach the majors in 2026 and is currently in A+.

Los Angeles would also trade their 12th-ranked prospect in Frasso, who’s a right-handed pitcher. Frasso is in AAA and could pitch in the Twins rotation this season or be put in the bullpen. Frasso is 3-1 with a 5.66 ERA in 11 games, including 7 starts in AAA this season.

The final player the Dodgers would trade is Knack, who can start or pitch out of the bullpen for the Twins. The right-hander is 2-2 with a 5.22 ERA in 7 games, including 5 starts this season with Los Angeles. The 27-year-old will become a free agent in 2031, so he gives the Twins years of control.

Analyst Explains Dodgers-Twins Trade

Los Angeles will look to add to its roster ahead of the trade deadline, and the bullpen is now a need.

Kerman believes it’s a win-win trade for both teams as Los Angeles gets an elite reliever.

“For the Dodgers, Duran would give them a dominant weapon to pair with Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol, solidifying the back end of their bullpen for both the stretch run and multiple playoff runs to come,” Kerman wrote. “The cost is significant, but the Dodgers’ depth allows them to make such a move without mortgaging their future.”

Kerman, meanwhile, thinks Duran is a luxury option for the Twins right now, that they can move on from to get a bounty that the Dodgers give them.

“Trading Duran would be a tough pill to swallow for Twins fans, especially given his popularity and the excitement he brings every time he takes the mound,” Kerman added. “But the reality is that elite relievers are luxury items for teams not firmly in the playoff hunt, and Minnesota’s roster is at a point where adding high-upside, controllable talent is more valuable than holding onto a reliever whose price tag is about to soar.”

But, with Minnesota still in playoff contention, it’s uncertain if the Twins will look to shop Duran.

Dodgers’ Trying to Figure Out Scott’s Struggles

Scott was signed to be a shutdown closer for the Dodgers, but he has struggled.

Scott is 0-1 with a 4.62 ERA but is just 10-for-15 on saves as he has been giving up a ton of hard contact. Amidst his struggles, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says the team is trying to figure out what is going on.

“I think that’s what it is. We’ve got to kind of get to bottom of it,” Roberts said. “It’s not a usage thing. It’s something we’ve seen all year. There’s great strike throwing, getting count leverage, but just that last pitch to put guys away — like he did with Arias, I thought that was really impressive. That’s what we’ve got to unlock and be consistent with. I think the stuff is good at times, it’s just the finishing off hitters.”

Los Angeles signed Scott to a four-year, $72 million deal this offseason.