TRADE: Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire 4-Year MLB Catcher From Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring four-year MLB catcher Ben Rortvedt from the New York Mets for right-hander Chayce McDermott, according to Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton.

Leighton wrote on X: “The Mets are sending catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Dodgers for RHP Chayce McDermott. McDermott was DFA’d by the Dodgers on July 31st.”

TRADE: Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Catcher Ben Rortvedt From New York Mets

Rortvedt hasn’t appeared in the majors at all this season. He wasn’t on the Mets’ 40-man roster, so the Dodgers don’t need to open a spot.

The Dodgers traded for Rortvedt, 28, at last year’s trade deadline. In 18 regular-season games with Los Angeles, the catcher hit .224/.309/.327 with one home and four RBI. He collected three hits, two runs and an RBI in seven at-bats for the Dodgers during last year’s playoffs/

More to come.