LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on July 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Leighton wrote on X: “The Mets are sending catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Dodgers for RHP Chayce McDermott. McDermott was DFA’d by the Dodgers on July 31st.”
TRADE: Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Catcher Ben Rortvedt From New York Mets
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of game two of National League Wild Card Series at Dodger Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Rortvedt hasn’t appeared in the majors at all this season. He wasn’t on the Mets’ 40-man roster, so the Dodgers don’t need to open a spot.
The Dodgers traded for Rortvedt, 28, at last year’s trade deadline. In 18 regular-season games with Los Angeles, the catcher hit .224/.309/.327 with one home and four RBI. He collected three hits, two runs and an RBI in seven at-bats for the Dodgers during last year’s playoffs/
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
TRADE: Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire 4-Year MLB Catcher From Mets