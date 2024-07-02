Dodgers Trade Proposal Adds MLB’s Top Hitter & $39 Million All-Star

While those within the organization have tried to say that the upcoming MLB trade deadline will be a relatively quiet one for the Dodgers, few seem to believe it. The Dodgers have a loaded roster and spent $1 billion in the offseason in an effort to win another World Series, and with a raft of injuries and several holes in the lineup showing through, it’s hard to believe they’ll sit on their hands on July 30.

The team is navigating a string of injuries to the pitching staff, with Clayton Kershaw still working his way back from shoulder surgery and rookie starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto from a rotator cuff problem that remains uncertain in terms of timeline for return. Walker Buehler, returning from Tommy John surgery, is now out with a hip injury.

The bullpen (Joe Kelly, Ryan Brasier, Michael Grove) has been knocked sideways with injuries, and the infield has seen Mookie Betts and Max Muncy go down for extended periods.

The Dodgers remain at the top of their division, by 7.5 games over the Padres, and have the second-best record in the National League (52-33). But trade chatter will be there nonetheless, and at Bleacher Report, they’ve put together an “outrageous” deal with the Angels for ex-Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson and infielder Luis Rengifo.

Dodgers Could Fill 2 Big Holes

In an article titled, “8 Outrageous Trades to Shake Up the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline,” writer Kerry Miller put together a rare cross-town trade between the Angels and Dodgers that would help the Dodgers address some of their weak points.

Here’s how the deal shapes up:

Los Angeles Dodgers Receive: LHP Tyler Anderson, IF Luis Rengifo

Los Angeles Angels Receive: OF Josue De Paula (LAD No. 2 prospect), RHP Nick Frasso (LAD No. 9 prospect), LHP Ronan Kopp (Double-A prospect, not top 10 in Dodgers farm system)

Three prospects could well be enough to pry Anderson and Rengifo from the Angels, and the pair come with the added bonus of being under team control next season.

“With Mookie Betts injured and Gavin Lux in a season-long slump, the Dodgers could certainly use a middle infielder. Goodness knows they could use a starting pitcher, too, with all of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Emmet Sheehan presently on the shelf with no return dates particularly in sight.

“Both Luis Rengifo and Tyler Anderson have another year remaining before free agency—Anderson for $13M, Rengifo’s 2025 salary to be determined in arbitration—but the Angels are already pretty well dead this season and are unlikely to contend next season, either.”

Luis Rengifo Atop the MLB Hitting Chart

Anderson is in the middle of a three-year, $39 million deal he signed with the Angels after the 2022 season, which he spent with the Dodgers. He had the best year of his career that season, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and putting forth one good start in the playoffs (5.0 innings, no runs, two hits in the N.L. Division Series loss to the Padres).

He struggled in 2023, his first with the Angels, but has bounced back this year with a 7-8 record and a 3.08 ERA.

Rengifo, meanwhile, has been stellar at the plate this season, and has been the top hitter in baseball, with a .317 batting average. He is not a great defender but he is capable of playing second base, third base and shortstop, and can handle the outfield in a pinch.