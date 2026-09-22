Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker News Before Padres Series

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers had the day off following a series with the San Francisco Giants (at home).

They swept the Giants in three games.

Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 3-1 on Sunday.

Kyle Tucker was not in the starting lineup (but had one at-bat off the bench).

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker News

The Dodgers will now open up a series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday (also at home).

Ahead of the series, they announced the latest update on Tucker.

MLB.com wrote (on September 20): “Fouled a ball off his leg on Sept. 19 and was out of the lineup the following day. Expected back for the series opener against the Padres.”

Tucker is in the middle of his first season playing for the Dodgers.

He is currently batting .234 with 121 hits, 17 home runs, 70 RBIs, 88 runs and 11 stolen bases in 148 games.

Prior to the Dodgers, Tucker had stops with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs.

The four-time MLB All-Star helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series title.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

Looking At The Padres Right Now