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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker News Before Padres Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers had the day off following a series with the San Francisco Giants (at home).

They swept the Giants in three games.

Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 3-1 on Sunday.

Kyle Tucker was not in the starting lineup (but had one at-bat off the bench).

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker News

GettyKyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a triple during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Dodgers will now open up a series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday (also at home).

Ahead of the series, they announced the latest update on Tucker.

MLB.com wrote (on September 20): “Fouled a ball off his leg on Sept. 19 and was out of the lineup the following day. Expected back for the series opener against the Padres.”

GettyKyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers high fives teammates after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Tucker is in the middle of his first season playing for the Dodgers.

He is currently batting .234 with 121 hits, 17 home runs, 70 RBIs, 88 runs and 11 stolen bases in 148 games.

Prior to the Dodgers, Tucker had stops with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs.

The four-time MLB All-Star helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series title.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

GettyMax Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman #5 celebrate after a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. 

Looking At The Padres Right Now

GettyXander Bogaerts #2 and Jake Cronenworth #9 of the San Diego Padres celebrate on the field after defeating the Miami Marlins at Petco Park on September 20, 2026 in San Diego, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker News Before Padres Series

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