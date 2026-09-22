LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The four-time MLB All-Star helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series title.
Looking At The Dodgers Right Now
Looking At The Padres Right Now
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers had the day off following a series with the San Francisco Giants (at home).They swept the Giants in three games.Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 3-1 on Sunday.Kyle Tucker was not in the starting lineup (but had one at-bat off the bench).Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker News Before Padres Series