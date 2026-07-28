Los Angeles Dodgers Star Kyle Tucker Sends Out 10-Word Post Before Mariners Series

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers had the day off following a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Dodgers most recently lost by a score of 8-3 (but still took two out of three games in the series).

They will now open up a new series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Dodgers Star Kyle Tucker Sends Out 10-Word Post

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, Kyle Tucker sent out a 10-word post to Instagram.

He wrote (on Monday): “Good road trip with the boys 🧳 We back home tomorrow!”

There were over 10,000 likes on Tucker’s post in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@tonyp91_: “did he ever post this much when he was with the cubs??”

@allthingspink.nyc: “I sat just a few rows above you in RF at Citifield on Friday and Sunday. I called it to the Mets fans next to me that you would do something special, then you got that 2-run bomb 💣 and I was also there when you were announced as “Michael Tucker” 😂”

@jay415sf: “Can’t wait to see you quiet them all this second half 🙌🔥👑”

@lttits: “The boys are back in town! 💪🏽💙 Can’t wait to cheer you on at home tomorrow! LFG🔥⚾️🔥”

@joeyyaris: “King Tuck with a hot bat?? Watch out everyone else”

@criss.2thebag: “keep going brudda we believe in you❗️ we all know you gon turn it around”

Tucker is in the middle of his first season with the Dodgers.

He has also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros over nine MLB seasons.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers come into Tuesday’s series as the top team in the National League West with a 67-39 record in 106 games.

They have gone 31-19 in 50 games at home.