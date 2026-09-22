Dodgers $136 Million Starting Pitcher Gets Honest About Potential Postseason Role

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already clinched the National League West. Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow spoke with Jomboy Media’s Chris Rose about his potential postseason role.

“Last year, I kind of did everything,” said Glasnow. “The first series last year, we had four starters, so I might be in that one. And I also came out of the pen when I started against Philly last year too. So I think it’s going to be a whole all-hands-on-deck situation.”

Glasnow told Rose that he’d prefer such a situation. He proved last October he could handle such a role.

The 33-year-old made six appearances for the Dodgers in the 2025 postseason. Three of those games were in relief. He picked up a hold in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and a save in Game 6 of the World Series.

The right-hander missed three months of the season due to a back injury. However, he’s been effective when healthy. Glasnow has a 3.46 ERA in 12 starts, spanning across 67.2 innings. And right now, the 33-year-old is healthy and capable of being a difference-maker for the Dodgers for the second straight postseason.

Dodgers SP Tyler Glasnow Opens Up About Postseason Role

The Dodgers are no strangers to using their starters in relief to get big postseason outs. The final out of their last two championships came from starting pitchers Walker Buehler and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Manager Dave Roberts utilized his entire rotation for Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays, including Tyler Glasnow.

If there is one fatal flaw for the Dodgers, the back of their bullpen is a bit shaky. Edwin Diaz struggled in his first season with the club, but has put together back-to-back scoreless outings in low-leverage situations. Tanner Scott had issues with the closer role the previous season.

Glasnow said he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to close out a postseason game if asked.

“If they said do you want to, I’d say sure, I’m down. In my brain, obviously, I’m like, yes, I can do that. But you got to see it first.”

Other starters they could use in relief include Roki Sasaki and Justin Wrobleski. The Dodgers have used the latter as essentially a multi-inning opener since returning from an elbow injury. Sasaki pitched high-leverage innings for the Dodgers in the last postseason.

It would not be a surprise if the Dodgers choose to lean on their best pitchers, regardless of what their regular-season role was.

Dodgers Postseason Picture

The Dodgers are all but assured a Wild Card round bye. They currently hold a four-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the National League’s No. 2 seed, with six games to play. Barring disaster, the Dodgers should clinch a bye.

That means their first series of the postseason will be the NLDS. They will take on the winner of the Braves vs. the lowest NL Wild Card team. Currently, that team appears to be the Phillies. The seeding for the three Wild Cards should be determined in the regular season’s final week of games.

In the NLDS and beyond, Tyler Glasnow lines up as Los Angeles’ Game 4 starter behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tarik Skubal, and Blake Snell. But given the nature of the postseason, he could be a relief option in Game 1 or 2 if the Dodgers need more than an inning.