Way-Too-Early Outfield Trade Candidates

We still have a couple of months until the MLB Trade Deadline, but many are already speculating about the potential market. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter recently named the Blue Jays, Padres, Guardians, Astros, Reds, and Dodgers as teams needing an outfielder. With that said, there doesn’t look to be many outfielders available this deadline, so let’s break down some of the most likely guys to get moved.

Cedric Mullins

The Orioles’ outfield is probably the #1 outfield trade target as it currently stands. The Orioles’ horrendous start, paired with Mullins being an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, makes him extremely likely to be moved.

Mullins truly broke onto the scene as a full-time starter in 2021, where he was an All-Star and Silver Slugger. He is yet to post another season of that caliber, but has put up an OPS+ above 100 with plus defense in center field every season since. He’s on pace for a similar season again this year.

Every team looking for a rental outfield piece will likely be giving the Orioles a call.

Taylor Ward

The Angels were one of the hottest teams out of the gate this season. Unfortunately, they have come back down to earth and are once again expected to be sellers at the deadline.

Veteran Taylor Ward looks to generate a lot of interest from other ball clubs. Ward is 31 years old and likely not in the Angels’ long-term plans. He will be a free agent after the 2026 season and could garner more interest from teams looking for extra continuity in the outfield.

He’s performed well on the field throughout his Angels career. He’s posted an OPS above .700 every season since 2019 and is an above-average corner outfielder. The biggest issue with Ward is that he’s only played over 100 games twice in his MLB career. With that said, his injuries haven’t been recurring injuries, but rather unrelated stints on the IL.

Ward will be one of the hottest commodities this deadline and will likely bring back a nice haul for the Angels.

Jesús Sánchez

The Marlins’ outfielders market figures to be much different than both Ward and Mullins. Sánchez hasn’t put up the caliber of production as the previous two, but he won’t be a free agent until after the 2027 season. Sánchez has been roughly a league-average hitter and fielder over the past two seasons.

However, his advanced numbers make him a super intriguing player. He underperformed his xBA, xSLG, and xOBA in both 2023 and 2024.

Sánchez may very well be a ticking time bomb. He tears the cover off the baseball, shown by his 95th hard-hit rate last year. The Marlins’ massive stadium isn’t doing him any favors. A change of scenery could pay dividends for his offensive production.

Trade Deadline Projections

It’s too early to have an accurate idea of which teams will be buyers or sellers. More teams and players will unfold as we near the end of July. Still, there’s one guy who seems almost guaranteed to be moved, and that is Cedric Mullins.

MLB Insider Jon Morosi made an appearance on MLB Central and supported the idea of the Orioles moving Mullins.

“We’re looking at the outlook and how things might unfold, I’ve got one name circled on that Orioles lineup and that is Cedric Mullins,” Morosi said. “When you think about the type of player who makes a massive impact at the deadline, it’s this type of player and person.”

Right now, the Orioles feel destined to be sellers. Other teams will struggle and join the unfortunate seller list as the season continues. But until then, all we have are the yearly speculation and unrealistic trade proposals.