Who is Dodgers-Braves Announcer? Why Joe Davis Isn’t Calling NLDS Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are set for a pivotal NLDS Game 3 on Tuesday night in Atlanta.

The best-of-five series is tied 1-1, and the winner will move into the driver’s seat to potentially move on to the NLCS.

Those tuning in to watch the game, though, will hear a different voice.

Usually, it’d be Joe Davis getting the assignment as the play-by-play guy on this game.

Davis won’t be on the call on Wednesday night.

Who is Dodgers-Braves Announcer?

The announcer for NLDS Game 3 doing the play-by-play for the television broadcast is Kenny Albert.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand broke the news of the swap on Tuesday afternoon.

Albert, 58, is the son of the legendary Marv Albert.

This Albert is one of the most well-rounded announcers in sports — he calls all four of the major sports leagues, from the NFL and NBA to MLB and NHL.

Albert most recently has been the New York Rangers play-by-play guy on MSG Network and also works for Fox in both MLB and NFL.

Maybe most famously, Albert called four sports in four days in 2009. He started with Vikings-Steelers in the NFL on Fox, then hosted the Yankees‘ ALCS celebration that night. From there, he called a Rangers hockey game on radio, and then he had the Knicks‘ season opener in the NBA on MSG.

Albert should be joined by Davis’ regular color commentator, John Smoltz — the Hall of Fame pitcher from the Braves.

Why Isn’t Joe Davis Calling NLDS Game 3?

Davis isn’t on the game because he’s under the weather.

According to The Athletic’s media insider Andrew Marchand, Davis lost his voice.

Kenny Albert will be on the call for Game 3 and of the Dodgers vs. Braves on Fox as Joe Davis is under the weather, The Athletic has learned. I’m told Davis (who has lost his voice) is day-to-day. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 6, 2026

It’s not often you get injury reports like “day-to-day” for announcers, but that’s the case here.

NLDS Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday in Atlanta, so Davis would need a quick turnaround to get back on the air. Davis calls the Dodgers regularly during the regular season, so some fans have certain feelings about his calls of their games in the postseason, but he’s a well-respected broadcaster.

In the meantime, the reliable Albert will step in and should do a solid job. He’s done a lot of this through the years, so there’s no reason to expect any sort of hiccups.