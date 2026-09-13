Wife Chelsea Sends Message to Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman After Personal Announcement

Freddie Freeman returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ lineup Saturday after missing two games with right knee soreness.

Freeman said the injury was patellar tendinitis, a recurring issue.

The 37-year-old first baseman went 0-for-4 in a 4-3 loss to the Miami Marlins. The defeat snapped the Dodgers’ season-best eight-game winning streak.

Freeman entered Saturday with a .297 average and a .453 slugging percentage over 140 games. He struggled in September, going 3-for-22 with nine strikeouts over his previous seven games.

Despite Saturday’s loss, the Dodgers still hold a comfortable lead in the NL West. The game also fell on Freeman’s 37th birthday.

Chelsea’s Heartfelt Tribute to Freddie Freeman

Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, marked his birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to our favorite person. I am so proud of you and everything you have accomplished, but I am most proud of the father you are,” she said. “The way you love our four babies and make each one of them feel so safe, special and adored will always be what I admire most about you.

No matter how much the world celebrates what you do on the field, the version of you we get at home will always be my favorite. They are so lucky to have you, and I am so lucky to get to do this life with you. We love you more than you will ever know.”

Freeman and Chelsea met in 2011, when she attended the University of Central Florida. The 37-year-old was already playing for the Atlanta Braves.

They began dating that June and got engaged in January 2014. They married on Nov. 22, 2014, at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach.

The couple has four children together. Their oldest son, Charlie, was born in September 2016. Son Brandon arrived on Dec. 30, 2020, after years of fertility struggles.

A surrogate gave birth to their third child, Maximus, on Feb. 14, 2021.

The latest addition was their daughter, London, born via surrogate in April 2026. She is the family’s youngest and first girl.

A Recent Honor for Chelsea Freeman

The birthday tribute followed a recent personal announcement from Chelsea.

Riviera Orange County, part of the Modern Luxury media network, named her a Women of Style honoree. Chelsea shared the recognition on Instagram.

“So honored to be named one of Modern Luxury’s Women of Style. Thank you @rivieramagazineoc for such a beautiful feature!”

The Women of Style feature highlights fashion, careers and philanthropy across Orange County. Chelsea founded CMF Media and works as a content creator.

She recently signed with global talent agency The Team to expand her media career. The deal covers opportunities in sports, fashion, lifestyle and family content.