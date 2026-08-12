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Dodgers’ World Series Hero Gets Positive Injury Update: Report

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Will Klein
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Los Angeles Dodgers RP Will Klein is looking to avoid surgery to address loose bodies in his throwing elbow.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost relief pitcher Will Klein to the injured list on Aug. 1. Right when Los Angeles received positive news in the starting rotation, a new injury was discovered in the bullpen.

Klein, 26, discovered inflammation in his throwing elbow. It was caused by loose bodies in his arm. This is similar to other pitchers in the organization, like Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell, who both underwent surgery to address the issue.

The Dodgers World Series hero from the lost postseason has a different mindset while being shut down from throwing. Surgery is definitely an option; however, Will Klein has a different recovery process in sight.

“I’m gonna do everything I can to get back and pitch again this year,” Klein said, according to Jack Harris of the New York Post.

A cleanup surgery to address the loose bodies would likely sideline him for the rest of the season. His recent comments suggest that he will bypass this option and let the injury naturally recover.

Dave Roberts Comments on Will Klein’s Injury Status

Dave Roberts and Will Klein

GettyLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says that he is optimistic that RP Will Klein will make a comeback in 2026 after discovering loose bodies in the pitcher’s throwing elbow. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Since landing on the injured list, Klein said that his elbow is already feeling “a lot better,” Jack Harris added.

“Try to build back up and see where that puts us,” the relief pitcher said.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commented on the recent news about Will Klein.

“As I understood it, it was bone spurs. So I think for me, it’s kind of try to do what you can. I personally don’t pressure guys, it’s more of how he feels as he’s playing catch,” Roberts said. “I love the way that he doesn’t want to just punt on the season and do what he can to get back. But I’m hoping. I wouldn’t say hopeful, but I hope it works out for this season for Will.”

The months leading up to Will Klein’s injury designation led to the Dodgers searching for more answers. Klein posted a 4.32 ERA across nine appearances in June and a 7.71 ERA over eight appearances in July.

This resulted in his season ERA jumping from 1.88 to 3.67 before he was sent to the injured list.

Dalton Rushing Looks to Avoid Surgery for UCL Injury

Dalton Rushing

GettyLos Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing is looking to avoid surgery on the partially torn UCL in his right elbow with a chance of returning at some point in 2026. (Photo by Ross Turteltaub/Getty Images)

The Dodgers discovered an elbow injury to catcher Dalton Rushing as well. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with a slight tear in his right UCL.

Dave Roberts mentioned that the odds of Rushing catching again in 2026 are “very small.”

This contradicts what Rushing believes.

“I don’t have to go lay on a table and get my arm cut open,” Rushing said while understanding that surgery is an option. “That’s a good thing. That’s where we’re at right now.”

After learning about Dalton Rushing’s injury, the Dodgers are now without their top two catching options in Will Smith (neck) and Rushing.

Smith has shown improvement in his recovery from an inflamed disc in his neck, with a chance at returning at some point in September.

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Dodgers’ World Series Hero Gets Positive Injury Update: Report

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