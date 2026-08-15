Los Angeles Dodgers Get Will Smith, Dalton Rushing Updates Amid Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been playing without their top two catchers, Will Smith and Dalton Rushing, due to injuries

During their series with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers got updates on the injured backstops.

Dodgers’ Will Smith, Dalton Rushing Injury Updates Revealed

Smith and Rushing took batting practice at Dodger Stadium ahead of Friday’s game with the Brewers, according to MLB.com’s Sonja Chen.

It marked the first time the catchers took batting practice since landing on the IL.

With Smith and Rushing on the IL, Hunter Feduccia and Ben Rortvedt are the two catchers on the Dodgers’ active roster. Eliezer Alfonzo is the only other backstop on the 40-man roster.

Looking at Dodgers Catcher Will Smith

Smith has been on the injured list since June 11 with neck inflammation.

Before landing on the IL, Smith was having a down year by his standards.

In 52 games this season, Smith has hit .249/.338/.382 with six home runs and 23 RBI.

Last season, Smith slashed a remarkable .296/.404/.497 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI over 110 games.

Looking at Dodgers Catcher Dalton Rushing

Dalton Rushing landed on the IL after suffering a torn UCL earlier this month.

Rushing may not be able to return to catching this season, but there’s a good chance he could help the team as a designated hitter/pinch-hitter.

Before landing on the IL, Rushing slashed .253/.335/.475 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI over 74 games this year.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers began a four-game series with the Brewers on Thursday. Milwaukee won the first game 5-4 on Thursday. Los Angeles won 3-1 on Friday.

Game 3 of the series is slated to begin at 4:15 p.m. PDT on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 5-5 in their last five games. They hold an eight-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West with a 74-49 record.