Los Angeles Dodgers Get Will Smith, Dalton Rushing Updates Amid Brewers Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on May 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
During their series with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers got updates on the injured backstops.
Dodgers’ Will Smith, Dalton Rushing Injury Updates Revealed
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 21: Dalton Rushing #75 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
It marked the first time the catchers took batting practice since landing on the IL.
With Smith and Rushing on the IL, Hunter Feduccia and Ben Rortvedt are the two catchers on the Dodgers’ active roster. Eliezer Alfonzo is the only other backstop on the 40-man roster.
Looking at Dodgers Catcher Will Smith
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is showered with sunflower seed after a two-run home run in the third inning during Game Four of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Smith has been on the injured list since June 11 with neck inflammation.
Before landing on the IL, Smith was having a down year by his standards.
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – NOVEMBER 02: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a home run during the eleventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game seven of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on November 02, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
In 52 games this season, Smith has hit .249/.338/.382 with six home runs and 23 RBI.
Last season, Smith slashed a remarkable .296/.404/.497 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI over 110 games.
Looking at Dodgers Catcher Dalton Rushing
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers breaks his bat hitting in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Dalton Rushing landed on the IL after suffering a torn UCL earlier this month.
Rushing may not be able to return to catching this season, but there’s a good chance he could help the team as a designated hitter/pinch-hitter.
Before landing on the IL, Rushing slashed .253/.335/.475 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI over 74 games this year.
Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Kansas City Royals during the tenth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Dodgers began a four-game series with the Brewers on Thursday. Milwaukee won the first game 5-4 on Thursday. Los Angeles won 3-1 on Friday.
Game 3 of the series is slated to begin at 4:15 p.m. PDT on Saturday.
The Dodgers are 5-5 in their last five games. They hold an eight-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West with a 74-49 record.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Los Angeles Dodgers Get Will Smith, Dalton Rushing Updates Amid Brewers Series