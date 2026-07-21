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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Will Smith Decision During Phillies Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout prior to Game Four of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx bNew York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to begin Game 2 of a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park at 3:40 PDT on Tuesday.

The Phillies won Game 1 of the series 10-7 on Monday night.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with Philadelphia, Los Angeles announced a decision on injured catcher Will Smith.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Will Smith News

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a Will Smith decision during the Phillies series.

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs the bases after a two-run home run in the third inning during Game Four of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Dodgers have moved Smith to the 60-day injured list. He has been sidelined since early June with an inflamed disc in his neck.

Via the Dodgers on X: “The Dodgers selected the contract of LHP Charlie Barnes and optioned RHP Landon Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed catcher Will Smith on the 60-day injured list.”

It’s no surprise the Dodgers moved Smith to the 60-day IL; the Dodgers already have said the star catcher won’t return from mid-August at the latest, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Bill Shaikin.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a Will Smith decision during their series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers before the game against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium on April 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Via Shaikin on X: “The Dodgers just moved Will Smith to the 60-day IL, so he can’t return until Aug. 5. It’s procedural: the Dodgers already have said he won’t return from his neck injury until mid-August at the earliest.”

In 52 games this season, Smith has hit .249/.338/.382 with six home runs and 23 RBI.

Besides Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, Smith was easily the best catcher in baseball last year. The Dodgers backstop slashed an outstanding .296/.404/.497 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI in 110 games.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 20: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers calls a timeout in the top of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 20: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers calls a timeout in the top of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Obviously, the Dodgers wish Smith were healthy. However, the team has done just fine in his absence.

The Dodgers hold the second-best record in Major League Baseball at 63-38. Only the Milwaukee Brewers (63-37) have a better record.

But even though the Brewers have a higher winning percentage than the Dodgers, Los Angeles is still arguably the best team in the sport, as the club has the best run differential in MLB at +152.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 and Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in game one of a double header at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 19: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 and Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in game one of a double header at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Dodgers are in a bit of a skid, losing six of their last 10 games, but fans shouldn’t worry. It’d be a huge shock if the team doesn’t earn one of the top two National League seeds for the postseason, which guarantees a trip to the National League Divisional Series.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Will Smith Decision During Phillies Series

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