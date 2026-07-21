Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Will Smith Decision During Phillies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to begin Game 2 of a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park at 3:40 PDT on Tuesday.

The Phillies won Game 1 of the series 10-7 on Monday night.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with Philadelphia, Los Angeles announced a decision on injured catcher Will Smith.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Will Smith News

The Dodgers have moved Smith to the 60-day injured list. He has been sidelined since early June with an inflamed disc in his neck.

Via the Dodgers on X: “The Dodgers selected the contract of LHP Charlie Barnes and optioned RHP Landon Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed catcher Will Smith on the 60-day injured list.”

It’s no surprise the Dodgers moved Smith to the 60-day IL; the Dodgers already have said the star catcher won’t return from mid-August at the latest, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Bill Shaikin.

Via Shaikin on X: “The Dodgers just moved Will Smith to the 60-day IL, so he can’t return until Aug. 5. It’s procedural: the Dodgers already have said he won’t return from his neck injury until mid-August at the earliest.”

In 52 games this season, Smith has hit .249/.338/.382 with six home runs and 23 RBI.

Besides Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, Smith was easily the best catcher in baseball last year. The Dodgers backstop slashed an outstanding .296/.404/.497 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI in 110 games.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

Obviously, the Dodgers wish Smith were healthy. However, the team has done just fine in his absence.

The Dodgers hold the second-best record in Major League Baseball at 63-38. Only the Milwaukee Brewers (63-37) have a better record.

But even though the Brewers have a higher winning percentage than the Dodgers, Los Angeles is still arguably the best team in the sport, as the club has the best run differential in MLB at +152.

The Dodgers are in a bit of a skid, losing six of their last 10 games, but fans shouldn’t worry. It’d be a huge shock if the team doesn’t earn one of the top two National League seeds for the postseason, which guarantees a trip to the National League Divisional Series.