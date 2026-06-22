Los Angeles Dodgers Get Unfortunate Will Smith Injury Update During Orioles Series

Will Smith isn’t quite ready to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated during the weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles that the club will continue to evaluate the All-Star catcher.

Despite initial optimism about Smith returning, a recent medical scan on his injured neck has caused the club to exercise caution.

“It’s going to take more time,” Roberts said, via MLB.com. “Had a scan recently and, you know, the results were sort of fine. Nothing really bad, but I think he’s going to give some type of shot to kind of minimize the sensation or whatever. But he feels OK, not great.

“And I think for us, we’re just trying to make sure that we don’t have a setback when he comes back. So, I think that’s kind of the pause. So he won’t be active this weekend.”

Smith Was Set for Injection

Smith was scheduled to receive an injection to minimize the ongoing stiffness in his neck, which has kept the 31-year-old out since June 11.

The plan was for Smith to resume baseball activities one day following the injection.

In 52 games this season, Smith is hitting .249 with six home runs and 23 RBI.

The Dodgers dropped the final two games of the series to Baltimore, marking their first time with consecutive losses since they lost four straight from May 9-12. Despite that, the Dodgers (49-29) maintain a nine-game lead atop the NL West.

Rushing Filling In for Injured Smith

Dalton Rushing started at catcher the first two games of the Orioles series, while Chuckie Robinson was behind the plate for the finale.

Rushing, 25, has been productive in a complementary role this season, slashing .254/.342/.485 with eight homers and 22 RBI in 45 games.

Smith is not expected to travel with the team for the upcoming nine-game road trip, which begins Monday (7:40 p.m. ET) against the Minnesota Twins. Left-hander Eric Lauer will face Zebby Matthews.