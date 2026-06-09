Dodgers Hint At Reason For Will Smith’s Absence From Lineup

Catcher Will Smith remains out of the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, June 9, against the Pittsburgh Pirates as he continues to deal with a stiff neck.

Smith is out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game. Manager Dave Roberts said the injury isn’t believed to be serious. The trip across the country to Pittsburgh could be the reason for Smith’s continued absence. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic relayed that travel is a factor in Smith’s return to the lineup.

The Dodgers wrapped up a series at home against the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend. The club then had to head about as far as possible for their next series, a three-game set on the road against the Pirates.

Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup News: Will Smith Remains on the Bench Against the Pittsburgh Pirates

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Smith is off to a modest start at the plate this season. The 31-year-old has slashed .249/.338/.382 through 52 games. He’s posted a 106 wRC+. While that would typically be a solid mark for a catcher, it would be the lowest output in Smith’s eight-year career. The plate discipline has been strong for the backstop. He’s lowered his strikeout rate to 16.9% this season, down from 20.4% in 2025. He’s also drawing walks at a double-digit clip for the second consecutive season.

Power has been the main drawback for the Dodgers’ everyday catcher in the 2026 campaign. Smith has a .382 slugging percentage across 201 plate appearances. He’s never been below .433 for a full season. The veteran catcher has managed just six home runs. He popped 17 long balls in just 436 plate appearances last year. Smith has three seasons of 20+ home runs on his resume.

The absence of Smith will put Dalton Rushing back in the lineup. The 25-year-old former top prospect has an excellent 159 wRC+ through 35 games. Rushing has out-homered Smith by two dingers, despite having just 113 plate appearances. The young catcher has done a much better job making contact in his second attempt at the majors. After striking out at an untenable 37.4% last season, he’s trimmed that number to 23.9% in 2026. Rushing has also bumped his walk rate to 8.0%.

Is There Room for Both Rushing and Smith in the Dodgers’ Lineup?

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Rushing has been almost exclusively a catcher this season. He’s also made four appearances at first base. The backstop spent plenty of time at the cold corner in the minor leagues. He also picked up appearances in left field. The Dodgers have yet to use Rushing as an outfielder. Designated hitter isn’t an option with two-way star Shohei Ohtani earning almost every day playing time at the position. Ohtani has not hit in every game he’s pitched this season, but he’s generally in the lineup at DH, even when he’s on the mound.

Fitting Rushing and Smith would be tricky. The most likely route might be a more even split of playing time between the two players. The aging Smith is showing signs of decline with decreased power production. The neck injury suggests the tolls of playing a difficult position are weighing on him.