Dodgers Reveal Return Timeline for Starting Catcher During Red Sox Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been anxiously waiting for Will Smith to make his return. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, that Smith is about three to four weeks from returning.

That would put a mid-to-late August return for Smith. That in itself could create a lineup and roster crunch that the club will need to solve after the trade deadline.

Smith, 31, has been on the injured list since June 6 with a neck injury. The injury has lingered well into August, which has stressed the Dodgers’ catching depth. The club is currently fielding a tandem of Dalton Rushing and Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. behind the plate.

Smith’s absence hasn’t hurt the Dodgers in the standings. They own the best record in baseball at 69-41, narrowly edging out the Milwaukee Brewers. Los Angeles would prefer having the National League’s top seed to have home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The injury to Smith won’t necessarily affect the Dodgers’ deadline plans. They’ll most likely address any pitching deficits, as there isn’t much they can add to their vaunted lineup. Smith’s return from injury checks off that box.

Dodgers Anxiously Await Will Smith’s Return

There’s no certainty to the timeline for Will Smith’s return until he’s progressed to a rehab assignment. Based on Roberts’ comments, that seems to be weeks away before they decide.

In addition to having their primary catcher, Smith represents a big bat in their lineup. Prior to the injury, he was slashing .249/.338/.382 with eight home runs and a 105 wRC+ at the plate.

Digging deeper into his underlying metrics, Smith was producing more like the All-Star level player he’s been the past few years. Statcast’s expected metrics credit him with a .275 xBA, .494 xSLG, and a .386 xwOBA.

As the Dodgers go for their three-peat bid, getting Smith’s bat in the lineup will be critical. He gives the club a proven postseason performer, with an OPS north of .800 in both the Championship Series and World Series in 2025.

Dalton Rushing Has Stepped Up in Will Smith’s Absence

The Dodgers have stayed afloat at the catcher position in large part thanks to Dalton Rushing. In his first extended big league action, the 25-year-old has held his own. On the season, Rushing is slashing .257/.339/.481 with 12 home runs and a 126 wRC+.

At full strength, the Dodgers have arguably the best catcher tandem between Will Smith and Dalton Rushing. The one silver lining to Smith’s injury is that it has allowed Rushing to become more familiar with the pitching staff.

Having both Smith and Rushing as potential frontline starting catchers gives the Dodgers a luxury for both the stretch run and postseason. The club knows that an injury to one of the two players won’t sink their season, as the other will be ready to step up.