Hi, Subscriber

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Relief pitcher Kirby Yates #38 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after saving a catch by left fielder Michael Conforto #23 on a line drive by Nathaniel Lowe #33 of the Washington Nationals for the last out of the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Kirby Yates announced his retirement on Saturday after pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Yates pitched for the Dodgers in 2025, the season the team won the World Series against the New York Yankees. Yates didn’t make the Dodgers’ 2025 postseason roster after posting a 5.23 ERA over 41 1/3 innings and dealing with a hamstring issue, but he still earned a championship ring.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Player Kirby Yates Retires After 12 MLB Seasons

Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 26: Kirby Yates #54 of the Pittsburgh Pirates acknowledges his teammates and the fans as he leaves the game in the second inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Yates recorded five outs, including a strikeout, for Pittsburgh as an opener on Saturday.

“It was good, but this was it …” Yates told reporters after the game (link via SportsNet Pittsburgh). “I don’t have anything left. Let’s put it that way. I’ve been running on fumes for a while. I think it’s just time. It’s felt like it’s been time for a little while now. I think I’ve given this game everything I have, and in return, it’s given me more than I can ever thank it for or imagine.”

Looking at Former Dodgers Pitcher Kirby Yates’ Career

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Kirby Yates #54 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Yates, 39, signed a minor-league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2009 as an undrafted free agent. He didn’t reach the majors until 2014.

Yates pitched for the Rays through the 2015 season. After that, he pitched for the New York Yankees (2016), Los Angeles Angels (2017 & 2026), San Diego Padres (2017-20), Atlanta Braves (2022-23), Texas Rangers (2024), Dodgers (2025) and Pirates (2026).

Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JULY 10: Kirby Yates #39 of the Los Angeles Angels delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field on July 10, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Angels defeated the Twins 4-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Yates signed a two-year deal with the Braves after the 2021 season, which he missed due to undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The right-hander made just nine appearances with Atlanta in 2022. In 2023, he posted a 3.28 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings for the Braves. He threw a scoreless inning for Atlanta in the 2023 postseason.

Yates made two All-Star teams during his career.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 24: Pitcher Kirby Yates #38 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning at Coors Field on June 24, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He represented the Padres in the 2019 Fall Classic. He posted a 1.19 ERA with 90 strikeouts and 41 saves over 60 2/3 innings that season.

Yates earned his second All-Star honor as a member of the Rangers in 2024. He recorded a 1.17 ERA with 85 strikeouts and 33 saves over 61 2/3 innings that season.

Throughout his 12-year career, Yates posted a 3.36 ERA with 101 saves and 671 strikeouts over 493 1/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x