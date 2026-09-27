Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons

Former Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Kirby Yates announced his retirement on Saturday after pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Yates pitched for the Dodgers in 2025, the season the team won the World Series against the New York Yankees. Yates didn’t make the Dodgers’ 2025 postseason roster after posting a 5.23 ERA over 41 1/3 innings and dealing with a hamstring issue, but he still earned a championship ring.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Player Kirby Yates Retires After 12 MLB Seasons

Yates recorded five outs, including a strikeout, for Pittsburgh as an opener on Saturday.

“It was good, but this was it …” Yates told reporters after the game (link via SportsNet Pittsburgh). “I don’t have anything left. Let’s put it that way. I’ve been running on fumes for a while. I think it’s just time. It’s felt like it’s been time for a little while now. I think I’ve given this game everything I have, and in return, it’s given me more than I can ever thank it for or imagine.”

Looking at Former Dodgers Pitcher Kirby Yates’ Career

Yates, 39, signed a minor-league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2009 as an undrafted free agent. He didn’t reach the majors until 2014.

Yates pitched for the Rays through the 2015 season. After that, he pitched for the New York Yankees (2016), Los Angeles Angels (2017 & 2026), San Diego Padres (2017-20), Atlanta Braves (2022-23), Texas Rangers (2024), Dodgers (2025) and Pirates (2026).

Yates signed a two-year deal with the Braves after the 2021 season, which he missed due to undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The right-hander made just nine appearances with Atlanta in 2022. In 2023, he posted a 3.28 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings for the Braves. He threw a scoreless inning for Atlanta in the 2023 postseason.

Yates made two All-Star teams during his career.

He represented the Padres in the 2019 Fall Classic. He posted a 1.19 ERA with 90 strikeouts and 41 saves over 60 2/3 innings that season.

Yates earned his second All-Star honor as a member of the Rangers in 2024. He recorded a 1.17 ERA with 85 strikeouts and 33 saves over 61 2/3 innings that season.

Throughout his 12-year career, Yates posted a 3.36 ERA with 101 saves and 671 strikeouts over 493 1/3 innings.