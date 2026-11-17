Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion Dustin May has signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Chicago White Sox, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray. May also won the 2026 World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Via Murray on X: “BREAKING: Free-agent pitcher Dustin May and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a three-year contract worth just north of $50 million, according to sources familiar with the deal.”

The deal is worth exactly $52.5 million, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Via Heyman on X: “Dustin May agrees with White Sox for $52.5M over 3 years, Craig Rose of Paragon confirms”

Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Dustin May Signs With Chicago White Sox

The Dodgers selected May in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Northwest High School in Justin, Texas.

May made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2019. He won the World Series with Los Angeles in 2020.

The Dodgers traded May to the Boston Red Sox for outfielders James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard at the 2025 trade deadline.

May has three World Series rings with Los Angeles, but he didn’t pitch in 2024 due to Tommy John revision recovery and an esophageal tear. Obviously, he didn’t pitch for the team in the 2025 Fall Classic either because he was dealt to Boston.

More About Dustin May

May signed a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason.

The Cardinals traded the right-hander to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline.

May went on to earn his second World Series ring with the Brewers. He pitched in the Fall Classic for the first time since 2020.

May posted a 4.70 ERA with 144 strikeouts and 50 walks across 31 regular-season starts in 2026. He had a 5.74 ERA over 11 innings in the 2026 playoffs.

May has a career ERA of 4.12 with 441 strikeouts and 163 walks over 469 2/3 innings.

In the postseason, May has posted a 4.68 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 25 innings between 2019, 2020 and 2026.