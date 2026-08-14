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Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Signs With New MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Brent Honeywell #40 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media during a press conference before playing against the New York Yankees during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in California.

The Dodgers are coming off a 5-4 loss on Thursday.

Dodgers World Series Champ Signs With New MLB Team

GettyBrent Honeywell #40 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Also on Friday, news came out that a former Dodgers World Series Champion is signing with the San Diego Padres.

Via Jordan Shusterman of Yahoo Sports: “RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. has agreed to a MiLB deal with the San Diego Padres, sources tell @YahooSports he has not appeared in an official game since the 2024 World Series w/ LAD…now back with SDP, who he made 36 appearances for in the majors in 2023 (4.05 ERA in 46.2 IP) 🍯”

Looking At Honeywell

GettyBrent Honeywell #40 of the Los Angeles Dodgers earns his first career save in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on July 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Honeywell was picked in the 2nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

The 31-year-old spent his first season with the Tampa Bay Rays.

After the Rays, Honeywell had stops with the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates (and Dodgers).

GettyBrent Honeywell #40 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting Tyrone Taylor #15 of the New York Mets in the fourth inning during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City.

Honeywell has spent part of three seasons in the MLB.

It will be interesting to see if the Padres give him a shot at the MLB level (considering he spent time with the franchise in 2023).

Over 63 games, Honeywell has gone 3-5 with a 4.10 ERA.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

GettyShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action at bat against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers are in the middle of another outstanding season.

They are currently the first-place team in the National League West with a 73-49 record in 122 games.

Over their last ten games, the Dodgers have gone 4-6 (and they are 36-24 in 60 games at home).

Following three more games with the Brewers, they will head on the road to visit the Colorado Rockies on Monday night in Denver.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Signs With New MLB Team

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