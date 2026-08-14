Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Signs With New MLB Team

On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in California.

The Dodgers are coming off a 5-4 loss on Thursday.

Dodgers World Series Champ Signs With New MLB Team

Also on Friday, news came out that a former Dodgers World Series Champion is signing with the San Diego Padres.

Via Jordan Shusterman of Yahoo Sports: “RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. has agreed to a MiLB deal with the San Diego Padres, sources tell @YahooSports he has not appeared in an official game since the 2024 World Series w/ LAD…now back with SDP, who he made 36 appearances for in the majors in 2023 (4.05 ERA in 46.2 IP) 🍯”

Looking At Honeywell

Honeywell was picked in the 2nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

The 31-year-old spent his first season with the Tampa Bay Rays.

After the Rays, Honeywell had stops with the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates (and Dodgers).

Honeywell has spent part of three seasons in the MLB.

It will be interesting to see if the Padres give him a shot at the MLB level (considering he spent time with the franchise in 2023).

Over 63 games, Honeywell has gone 3-5 with a 4.10 ERA.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are in the middle of another outstanding season.

They are currently the first-place team in the National League West with a 73-49 record in 122 games.

Over their last ten games, the Dodgers have gone 4-6 (and they are 36-24 in 60 games at home).

Following three more games with the Brewers, they will head on the road to visit the Colorado Rockies on Monday night in Denver.