WS Champion, Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Apologizes After Outburst At Umpire During Mariners Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a roster of legendary pitchers over the last 68 years. Don Drysdale, Sandy Kofaux, Orel Hershiser, Clayton Kershaw, and the list goes on.

While slightly banged up, the Dodgers have an elite rotation.

One of their former champions, recently had an altercation with an umpire during a game after the ump failed to get out of the way of a ball in play.

Caleb Ferguson Issues An Apology to Umpire Bill Miller After Yelling At Him For An Obstructed Play

On Monday night against the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Caleb Ferguson had an altercation with umpire Bill Miller after obstructing second baseman Edwin Arroyo while trying to field a ground ball.

Ferguson was visibly upset as the Reds were unable to get their third out. After the play concluded, he used choice words at Miller.

“F—–g fat—, get out of the way,” Ferguson said to Miller. “Fat motherf—-r.”

There was a runner on first with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Victor Robles hit a chopper to the left of second base, and Miller failed to get out of the way causing the runner to advance to third.

Per Reds beat writer Charlie Goldmsith, Ferguson met with reporters this afternoon to discuss his outburst.

“As long as I’ve been in this game, I don’t think you’ll find a clip of me going at an umpire like that,” Ferguson said. “I’ll wear that on the chest, seek Bill out and definitely make it right with him. Very unprofessional on my part. I’ve got to be better.”

Ferguson later says that he would like to reach out to Miller to give him a proper apology.

“(I’m) going to seek Bill out — or try to at some point — and definitely make it right with him,” Ferguson said. “Very unprofessional on my part. So, nothing you can do with it now. I just have to move on. I know Bill is doing his best not to be in the way in that situation, so I’ve got to be better on my part, too.”

Earlier in the inning, Ferguson gave up a grand slam to Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

Prior to his apology, Ferguson was unaware the words exchanged with Miller was caught on camera.

Caleb Ferguson’s Time With the Los Angeles Dodgers

Before signing with the Cincinnati Reds in 2025, Caleb Ferguson was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014. Ferguson made his MLB debut on June 6, 2018.

He spent five professional season with the Dodgers and won a World Series with the team in 2020.

Unfortunately for lefty, Ferguson tore the UCL in his left elbow on September 15 causing him to miss the entire postseason.

Ferguson was primarily used as a reliever to eat innings. In 2022, Ferguson had a 1.82 ERA, 37 strikeouts, and eight holds in 37 games.

He had a 18-12 record, a 3.48 ERA, and 286 strikeouts in 244 appearances with the Dodgers.

In 2024, Ferguson was traded to the Yankees and has bounced around to the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Seattle Mariners before joining the Reds at the start of this season.