The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the doubleheader against the New York Yankees 8-2 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Game 2 of the doubleheader is slated to start at 7:20 p.m. EDT. The game will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

The starting pitchers for Game 2 have been revealed.

Los Angeles Dodgers-New York Yankees Doubleheader Game 2 Starting Pitchers Revealed

Via the LA Times’ Maddie Lee on X: “Will Klein will be the opener for Game 2, Dave Roberts said. Kyle Hurt will also be available during this bullpen game as the 27th man.”

Via ESPN’s Jorge Castillo: “Ryan Yarbrough will start/open for the Yankees tonight. Elmer Rodríguez figures to come out of the bullpen for multiple innings.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Win Series vs. New York Yankees

The Dodgers have already claimed the series victory against the Yankees, winning Game 1 2-1 on Friday and Game 2 8-2 on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, the Yankees took a 1-0 lead when Jasson Dominguez scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning. Max Muncy hit a two-run home run off right-hander Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning, which was all the run support Los Angeles needed to win the game.

During Game 1, Roki Sasaki threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Meanwhile, Cole allowed just two earned runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.

The Dodgers had a much more dominant victory on Sunday afternoon.

Yoshinobu threw an absolute gem, allowing just two earned runs on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over nine innings.

Cam Schlittler threw for the Yankees, allowing three earned runs on six hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Shohei Ohtani hit an RBI double in the third inning, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Freddie Freeman followed with an RBI single.

Trent Grisham answered with a solo home run in the fourth inning. The Dodgers quickly responded, as Andy Pages hit an RBI double in the fifth, increasing Los Angeles’ lead to 3-1.

The Dodgers put the game out of reach in the eighth inning by scoring five runs. Anthony Volpe capped off the game’s scoring with an RBI single in the bottom half of the frame.