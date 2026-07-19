MLB World Reacts to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Complete Game Against Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to an 8-2 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader.

The win secured the series for Los Angeles, even with one game still remaining Sunday night.

Yamamoto Throws Complete Game

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched all nine innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. He struck out seven, walked none, and needed just 102 pitches to finish the game.

It marked the first regular-season complete game of Yamamoto’s career. He also became the first Dodgers pitcher to throw a complete game against the Yankees since Jerry Reuss in Game 5 of the 1981 World Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto goes the distance against the Yankees 😤 pic.twitter.com/nw2Z4M5Osy — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2026

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

MLB fans on social media reacted to Yamamoto’s dominant performance on Sunday afternoon.

@AdolfoHern72: “DOG!!! Yankees used up a lot of there bullpen. Our bullpen will be fresh for the upcoming bull pen game! GO FOR THE [SWEEP].”

@Right_TC: “Iron man. Need another inning? Yoshi is here.”

@anonymouscruze: “Every single dollar of that contract worth it. What a performance.”

@JackHayHomes: “Ace performance from Yoshinobu.”

@brawlnana: “Everyone today talks about how pitchers don’t go the distance but Yama has the biggest case of being dominant in any era. If they let him he would pitch 100+ almost every outing.”

Yamamoto Speaks on Strong Outing

After the game, Yamamoto reflected on his complete-game performance.

“On a day like this, I was able to perform like this, which was a good thing,” Yamamoto said through a translator. “I was focused on executing my own pitches.

“Being able to complete the game gives the bullpen a little break. I’d like to do that as much as I can, but not every game is going to go like this.”