Yoshinobu Yamamoto Reacts to Dodgers’ Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade

As many expected, the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on Saturday night.

The package heading to Detroit included outfielder Zyhir Hope, MLB’s No. 25 prospect, right-handed pitcher River Ryan, and right-handed pitcher Brady Smith.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Reacts to Trade

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the mound against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday and tossed eight innings despite the team’s 3-2 loss.

Shortly after the trade became official, reporters asked Yamamoto for his reaction. He kept his response brief, admitting he was surprised after hearing rumors that the deal could materialize.

“I was hearing some rumors about that, but then it actually happened. I’m pretty surprised,” Yamamoto said through an interpreter.

“I was hearing some rumors about that, but then it actually happened. I’m pretty surprised.” Yoshinobu Yamamoto (L (11-7), 8.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, BB, 3 K, 96 P) talks with the media on the #Dodgers reportedly acquiring back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal via trade… pic.twitter.com/SQWWCD40Wn — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 2, 2026

Dodgers’ Potential Rotation

The Dodgers now boast what could become one of the most talented starting rotations not only in MLB today, but in baseball history.

Several pitchers are currently on the injured list, and Shohei Ohtani is not pitching as he continues to recover from a lingering knee injury. However, once everyone is healthy, the Dodgers’ five- or six-man rotation could look like this:

Tarik Skubal (2.70 ERA)

Shohei Ohtani (1.79 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.72 ERA)

Blake Snell (2.35 ERA last season, currently on the injured list)

Tyler Glasnow (2.72 ERA, currently on the injured list)

Justin Wrobleski (2.88 ERA)

That doesn’t even include Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, and Eric Lauer, all of whom have made meaningful contributions to the Dodgers’ pitching staff this season.

Dodgers Right Now

After dropping their second straight game on Saturday night, the Dodgers are 68-42 and now trail the Milwaukee Brewers (69-41) by a half-game for the best record in baseball.

Los Angeles is looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees (1998-2000) to win three consecutive World Series titles. The Dodgers already entered the postseason as heavy favorites, and adding Skubal only strengthens their chances.