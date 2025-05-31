‘We’re Really Excited’: A New Partnership Signals a Shift in Pro Sports

Major League Baseball is making history–not just with the game on the field, but with who gets to play it professionally. In a first-of-its-kind move, MLB has invested directly in Athletes Unlimited, the women-led pro sports organization behind a fast-growing softball league.

“This is something we’re really excited about,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We studied the space hard. We think it’s a real opportunity and we’re excited to be involved.”

This moment represents more than a financial partnership–it’s a public statement from baseball’s most powerful office that women’s sports are a priority.

BREAKING NEWS: Major League Baseball (@MLB) announces a strategic investment in the AUSL 🥎 Learn more: https://t.co/mtZ7SMNhpA pic.twitter.com/YeazSoTROP — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) May 29, 2025

MLB’s First-Ever Investment in a Women’s Pro League

The announcement marks the first time in its 150-year history that Major League Baseball has invested in a professional women’s league. The backing includes financial support, joint marketing, and scheduling Athletes Unlimited softball games in MLB stadiums–a continuation of efforts from the past three seasons.

While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the symbolism is clear. “This is an important moment,” Manfred emphasized, “and we’re excited to grow the sport in a way that aligns with our values and long-term goals.”

Athletes Unlimited Softball has reimagined the structure of pro sports. With a rotating team format, a leaderboard system for players, and a focus on both athletic excellence and fan engagement, it’s built to appeal to a modern audience.

The league has drawn major talent–including Olympians and college All-Americans–and secured broadcast deals with ESPN and other networks. Now, with MLB’s official backing, it gains long-term viability and expanded reach.

“This is really something that is going to be sustainable and people can be professional softball players and that is all they do,” U.S. national team infielder Sis Bates said. “This can be your full-time career, which is incredible.”

A Natural Extension of MLB’s Strategy

Manfred’s remarks weren’t just ceremonial. MLB’s recent initiatives–from youth softball programs to expanded women’s leadership roles in front offices–show a broader strategy of inclusion and market growth.

Investing in Athletes Unlimited allows MLB to tap into a rising wave of interest in women’s sports, while also promoting softball as a powerful on-ramp for future baseball fans and athletes.

“MLB’s investment will supercharge our efforts to build the sustainable professional league this sport has long deserved, and sends a powerful message about the value of female athletes,” AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng said.

More Than Just a Business Deal

MLB’s relationship with Athletes Unlimited dates back to 2021, when select AU games were hosted at MLB ballparks. Since then, the partnership has grown through cross-promotional events, media exposure, and joint community outreach.

But this investment is a signal that the league sees real growth potential and cultural value in women’s pro softball.

“We thought rather than starting on our own and competing, that finding a place where we could invest and grow a business was a better opportunity,” Manfred said.

For players–many of whom lacked a viable pro league since the demise of National Pro Fastpitch–this is a validation. For fans, it’s an invitation to connect with the sport on a bigger stage.

With new games scheduled at major league parks this summer and expanded media partnerships on the horizon, Athletes Unlimited is positioned for a breakout year. And with Manfred and MLB now directly in their corner, the path forward looks stronger than ever.

“It’s a day that I personally had been waiting for, for a long time,” Ng said.