Marlins Lose Key Infielder to 10-Day IL: Report

The Miami Marlins were given an unfortunate update on first baseman Kyle Stowers ahead of Tuesday’s series-opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Stowers, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 10, with a left hamstring strain, the team announced.

The Marlins first baseman exited the 12-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 9. He was seen limping while running the bases.

In a corresponding move to Stowers’ injury designation, the Marlins recalled infielder Graham Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Kyle Stowers’ Pattern of Hamstring Issues in 2026

This is not the first time that Kyle Stowers will be missing time for a hamstring issue this season. He missed the first 21 games of the Marlins’ season while recovering from a Grade 1 right hamstring strain he sustained during Spring Training.

After earning his first All-Star nod in 2025, Stowers has prioritized hard-hitting rather than hitting for average this season. Through 94 games, Stowers is hitting .242/.327/.462 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI.

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Stowers will be eligible to return from the injured list on Aug. 20. This is if the recovery process goes smoothly.

While recovering from the setback, he will miss the Marlins’ series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (Aug. 11-13) as well as their road trip that includes matchups against the Cincinnati Reds (Aug. 14-16) and the Philadelphia Phillies (Aug. 17-19).

Marlins Battle for a Spot in the NL Wild Card

The Miami Marlins are heading into the final quarter of the regular season with a large chance to make the postseason for the first time since 2023.

An NL East title is starting to fade from reality, as the Atlanta Braves (71-48) hold an 11-game lead over the Marlins (60-59). However, the Marlins are 3.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final spot in the National League Wild Card.

After a nine-game losing streak after the All-Star Break, the Marlins have won three of their last four series. They will look to continue this momentum in a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.