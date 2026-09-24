Marlins Trying to Change Baseball With Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez Strategy

The Miami Marlins aren’t going to the playoffs, and so in the final week of the regular season, they don’t have a lot of eyes on them.

But if you look at what they’re doing right now, it might keep your focus there a little bit longer — the Marlins are attempt to change MLB’s entire approach to pitching strategy.

The Marlins, pretty clearly, are using the closing stages of this season to test a fascinating theory: How does a starting pitcher respond to a relief appearance in between starts?

Ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara has recorded two saves this month while still operating as a starting pitcher in the meantime.

Eury Perez, the 6-foot-8 righty, made an appearance out of the bullpen on Wednesday, too.

These guys are still starting. They haven’t been moved to the bullpen to preserve innings. A whole different thing is at play here.

What Are The Marlins Doing?

The Marlins appear to be testing whether a starting pitcher can throw his so-called “bullpen day” in an actual MLB game.

Starting pitchers in Major League Baseball generally have one hefty bullpen workout in between starts. It’s a chance to refine mechanics and stay sharp while also keeping the arm active rather than just not throwing at all for four or five days.

That’s been the approach for decades now. A team wouldn’t have dared to take a starting pitcher into a game out of the bullpen in between starts, except for the occasional heroic relief outing in the playoffs.

In the regular season, though, the pattern seemed set. Starters weren’t going to all of a sudden start pitching more innings. Relief pitchers have become more important than ever.

The Marlins are considering an alternative plan: What if these starting pitchers can simply “get their work in” while pitching in an actual game?

Most pitches thrown by a starter in a game where they are less than 3 days from their next outing Sandy Alcantara (101 pitches)

Eury Perez (97 pitches) Aaron Ashby (44 pitches) What the Marlins are doing right now is groundbreaking, they are taking a starters normal mid-week… https://t.co/CveOduQwuv — Boston (@BallByBoston) September 23, 2026

Risk vs. Reward

The reality is that this would never be something that would catch on with every team, or with every pitcher.

There’s a lot of potential risk. How differently does this stress an arm versus just the regular bullpen day outing that doesn’t involve a game appearance?

There’s also only reward if you’re doing this with a high-end starting pitcher, not a middling guy. Relievers have so much arm talent now that there isn’t necessarily as much incentive to rely on starting pitchers all the time anyway.

But with guys on the level of Alcantara and Perez, it could be warranted if it’s deemed not to be a risk to their arm.

Don’t look now, but the Marlins might be changing the game.