Marlins’ Griffin Conine Makes Father-Son Baseball History Alongside Barry Bonds, Tony Perez

Griffin Conine is following in his dad’s footsteps with the Miami Marlins.

And really, that’s just about the coolest part of Major League Baseball. It’s not common, but there have been some really awesome father-son duos in MLB history, and now the Conine family can start to put their name on that list.

Conine has been raking since the All-Star Break, and it has brought him to 15 homers this season, and 20 for his career.

Griffin Conine crushes a LONG home run to make it a one-run game 💥 pic.twitter.com/vbNsiWuy8R — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2026

Conine’s 20th homer makes for some special history alongside his dad, Jeff, in the record books.

Griffin Conine Makes History With Dad Jeff

The Conine father-son duo of Jeff and Griffin is now the 10th father-son duo in MLB history to have 20-homer careers with the same franchise.

In some ways, it’s crazy to believe that it’s that many, but MLB stats guru Sarah Langs shared the details on X.

The top names shared on the list by Langs were Bobby and Barry Bonds, who both hit a lot more than 20 homers for the San Francisco Giants.

Cecil and Prince Fielder both hit the ball out of the ballpark plenty in Detroit Tigers uniforms.

A fun one — Dave and Shelley Duncan both for Cleveland.

Felipe and Moises Alou made it more Giants family fun as they both did it in San Francisco, too.

Gus and Buddy Bell both did it for the Cincinnati Reds (and while Aaron Boone played for the Reds, he didn’t reach that homer threshold).

Hal and Brian McRae each reached the mark of 20 homers in their time with the Royals.

Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. were an obvious pairing, having both done it with the Reds.

Maybe an unexpected one, Randy and Todd Hundley did it for the Chicago Cubs.

And an obvious one that you were probably waiting for: Tony Perez and Eduardo Perez both did it for the Reds, too.

So yeah, seems like the Reds had this figured out as far as father-son successes.

Jeff Conine With Marlins

Jeff Conine was originally a 58th-round pick of the Royals out of UCLA who ended up as a two-time All Star and a two-time World Series champion. What a career.

He spent eight seasons with the Florida Marlins, his most with any franchise, and hit .290 with an .813 OPS that included 180 doubles and 120 home runs in 1,014 games in a Marlins uniform.

Griffin has a long way to go to match any of those achievements, but it’s pretty cool that he already looks right at home in a Marlins uniform. His family must be enjoying it.