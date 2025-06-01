Marlins Make Notable Roster Moves Ahead of Weekend Series, DFA Included

The Miami Marlins announced a series of roster changes on May 30, including the designation of first baseman Matt Mervis for assignment and the reinstatement of outfielder Dane Myers from the 10-day injured list.

These moves reflect the team’s ongoing efforts to optimize their roster amid injuries and performance considerations.

Designated for Assignment

Mervis, acquired by the Marlins from the Chicago Cubs in December 2024, was designated for assignment after appearing in 42 games this season. During his tenure with Miami, Mervis posted a .175 batting average with seven home runs and 14 RBIs. Despite his power potential, the Marlins opted to make room on the roster for other players.

Mervis, nicknamed “Mash,” had a standout minor league season in 2022, leading all of Minor League Baseball with 119 RBIs and ranking third with 36 home runs. He made his MLB debut with the Cubs in May 2023.

Outfielder Dane Myers was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a right oblique strain that sidelined him since May 12. Prior to his injury, Myers was a significant contributor to the Marlins’ offense, boasting a .337 batting average, three home runs, and seven stolen bases over 29 games.

Myers’ return bolsters the Marlins’ outfield depth, especially with other players like Derek Hill currently on the injured list. His defensive prowess was immediately evident upon his return, recording his sixth outfield assist of the season, tying him for second-most in the majors.

What Happened?

During his stint with the Marlins in 2025, Mervis struggled to find consistency at the plate despite getting semi-regular playing time. He was primarily used as a designated hitter and first baseman, often in a platoon role.

While he showed flashes of the power that made him a top minor league performer–hitting seven home runs–his high strikeout rate and lack of contact limited his overall production. Defensively, he was serviceable at first base, but Miami ultimately chose to prioritize more versatile roster options and players with higher on-base potential.

“Just didn’t quite really get it going offensively, and just felt like it was time with some of the opportunity there, and the performance really didn’t pick back up, to shift gears a little bit and give some other guys a chance to come up here,” manager Clayton McCullough said.

What’s Next for Mervis and the Marlins

For Mervis, the immediate future is uncertain. The Marlins now have seven days to trade him, release him, or outright him to the minor leagues if he clears waivers. Given his previous power production in the minors and still being just 27 years old, another team may take a chance on him as a low-risk depth option.

A change of scenery could provide Mervis with the opportunity to reset and rediscover the swing that once made him one of the Cubs’ top hitting prospects.

For the Marlins, the focus shifts to maximizing their current roster construction. Dane Myers’ return adds much-needed stability to the outfield, and the addition of players like Heriberto Hernández and Jack Winkler provides added flexibility and upside.

As injuries continue to test depth across MLB, Miami’s ability to adapt quickly and lean on emerging talent will be key to staying competitive in the National League East.